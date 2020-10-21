Author’s notes: As much as I adore travel and sharing my stories with you, I am not traveling during this very real COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you will travel vicariously along with me until the day that we can all safely satiate our wanderlust. Please keep yourself and others safe by making appropriate sacrifices for the greater good.
”The Mouth of Darkness” is the translated title of Victor Hugo’s poem from “Contemplations” (1856). Special thanks to Dr. Timothy Raser, my former major professor, for cultivating my appreciation for Monsieur Hugo in one of my first courses at UGA, a seminar on “Les Misérables,” which was the catalyst for both my thesis and a lasting fascination with Jean Valjean et al.
Underneath Paris lies a labyrinth of secrets. Descend the winding spiral staircase and spin your way into another world. Before you continue reading, stop. This is the Empire of Death. You are about to enter the Paris Catacombs.
I write this column on a rainy, blustery day. As the mornings grow cooler and a macabre mist lingers in the air, let’s visit one of the eerier locations in Paris, France. I visited them myself in 2004.
At 1 Avenue du Colonel Henri-Roi in Place Denfert-Rochereau, we enter another dimension. Beyond a deep green portal, we are greeted with a grim sign that reads “ARRÊTE! C’EST ICI L’EMPIRE DE LA MORT.” Translation: Stop! This is the Empire of Death. Now is the time to make your decision.
Starting your descent on the spiral staircase, you make your way down 131 steps. The staircase is one-way. There is no turning back.
Upon arriving in the underbelly of Paris, you immediately feel the chill. The temperature is usually around 57 degrees according to the Catacombes de Paris website. Before too long, you are completely encapsulated in walls made of bone. You see intricately arranged skulls, tibiae, fibulae, etc. You become a bit disoriented and may even hear the “Danse Macabre.” But do you really hear it or are you imagining it?
Camille St. Saëns is one of my favorite composers. He wrote “Danse Macabre” in 1874. It startles the listener with a striking chord after its gentle introduction of a D note playing twelve times to represent the stroke of midnight. When “the devil’s chord” strikes, it catches you completely off guard and your heart starts to race.
The entire piece is representative of Death calling the dead from their graves to roam the night, and various animated imaginings always depict a ghoul’s ball with elaborate waltzing and a whimsical, yet ghostly celebration. At the end of the piece, the music indicates a mournful return to the grave.
When the haunting dirge first arrived on the scene, people claimed that they were overcome with feelings of anxiety. Have a listen and see for yourself. It remains of one of my all-time favorite classical pieces. I also recommend “Grim Grinning Ghosts” from Disney’s Haunted Mansion, which is not at all classical, but certainly a classic!
Every time I hear this piece, I think of the Catacombs of Paris. But how did the skeletal remains of so many end up underground? Why were the Catacombs created? I’m glad you asked. Cover up with a blanket, get the fire crackling, and listen to the story. Warning: Because of a few gruesome details, I do not recommend that you use this tale as your child’s bedtime story.
In the late eighteenth century, Paris was experiencing a distressing problem. Its cemeteries were quite literally overflowing. According to the Catacombes de Paris website, “major public health problems tied to the city’s cemeteries led to a decision to transfer their contents to an underground site. Paris authorities chose an easily accessible site that was, at the time, located outside the capital: the former Tombe-Issoire quarries under the plain of Montrouge.” These quarries originally contained the limestone that was mined to build Paris.
The first transfer occurred between 1785 and 1787, and these remains came from the largest Parisian cemetery, the Cimetière des Saints-Innocents. During the reign of Louis XV, the neighbors in the Les Halles area began to complain of an overwhelming stench coming from the cemetery. According to “Beneath Paris’ City Streets, There’s an Empire of Death Waiting for Tourists” in the March 2014 editon of the Smithsonian magazine, “even perfume stores claimed they could not do business because of the off-putting smell.”
This particular cemetery contained multiple mass graves. The Smithsonian article also notes that in 1780 after “spring rain caused a wall around Les Innocents to collapse, spilling rotting corpses into a neighboring property, the city needed a better place to put its dead.”
I will spare you some of the more grisly details of the corpse transfer, but you may do your own further reading. Interestingly, after the removal of every corpse in the cemetery, it became a vegetable market.
After a twelve year period of emptying Parisian cemeteries into subterranean Paris, more than six million bodies entered their final resting place. Each section of bones is labeled according to the cemetery from whence they came. The public section of the Catacombs, with a guided tour, is about a one mile stretch. However, do not be fooled. The Catacombs actually make up more than 186 miles underground.
“Amy, can I see the rest of the Catacombs? They sure sound nifty!” Sure, Reader. Sure, you can. If you want to get arrested. I doubt that’s how you want to spend your Parisian dream vacation, however. Does that stop people from sneaking into the other portions of the Catacombs? Of course not. According to “Going underground: Exploring the Paris Catacombs” from the Independent, more than 300 Parisians visit the restricted areas of the Catacombs every year via secret entrances. These Parisians are called “cataphiles.” or “les k’tas.” The article states that “since the Catacombs are made up of complex tunnel systems ranging on several floors, covering an entire city and with only a few existing entrances or exits to the world above, it is advisable to never trust anyone, any signage or any online maps.”
I watched a fascinating Youtube video from KingofBongo called “Lost and Alone In The Paris Catacombs.” The person who created the video — face blurred to avoid Javert and the Paris slammer — got lost in the Catacombs for three hours. The video contains excellent footage of the various graffiti and evidence of an entire underworld. He splashes his way through various liquids — I’m not delving too deeply into that one — and the whole effect is just splendidly creepy. See for yourself!
After viewing the various remains, it takes only 121 steps to return to the light. Note: I do not endorse attempting to enter the restricted areas of the Catacombs. It is very dangerous and people have met disastrous fates in their thrill-seeking attempts. However, the guided tour is absolutely fascinating. As Aaron, a guy on my Summer in Paris program said (inside the Catacombs), “people are just dyin’ to get in. ‘Bone’ appetit!”
“If you would like to join our jamboree
“There’s a simple rule that’s compulsory
“Mortals pay a token fee
“Rest in peace, the haunting’s free
“So hurry back, we would like your company.”
~ “Grim, Grinning Ghosts,” Baker/Atencio, 1969.