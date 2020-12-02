Kris Kringle. St. Nick. Père Noël. Father Christmas. Santa Claus. Whatever you may call him, I saw him in Cumberland County, Tennessee, driving a Fed Ex truck. I was on my way home to Greeneville for spring break in 2013 when I was living and teaching in the greater Nashville area. As soon as I saw my mother, we had a conversation that went like this:
VV: “I saw Santa Claus driving the Fed Ex truck!”
Mom: “Santa driving the Fed Ex truck?”
VV: “Yeah! He was super nice. He opened the door for me at the rest area.”
Mom: “It is Easter.”
VV: “No, it’s not. Easter is not until next weekend.”
Mom: “You’re missing the point. Santa was driving a Fed Ex truck during Easter season? Why would Santa be driving the Fed Ex truck during Easter season?”
VV: “He wasn’t in his suit. He just looked like Santa! He had the beard and everything.”
Mom: “Good grief, Amy.”
VV: “Anyway, Kris Kringle works for Fed Ex.”
I am one of Santa’s super fans. I love his work. I wave to him at the mall. He always waves back. He likes me too.
I actually collect Santa figurines. I buy a new one every year. I have a Father Christmas (I call him Père Noël), a baking Santa with gingerbread and peppermints, a woodland Santa ... you get the idea. I dig St. Nick.
Therefore, I’m pretty sure I would recognize him when I saw him, kiddos. And this column is for you. So grab your milk and festively frosted cookies and listen to Auntie VV as she tells you a Christmas story. (Even if it did happen in April.)
I had just pulled into the rest area, when a Fed Ex semi had just finished parking. A man got out of the truck. He was jolly and joyful. He was smiling the moment he stepped out. I immediately recognized his cotton candy-like white hair, long, magical white beard, round, golden glasses and a belly that was just like a bowlful of jelly!
I didn’t want to say “Hey, Santa” for fear that he would be mobbed by the paparazzi. So, I simply smiled, thanked him for holding the door for me and went about my merry way. Santa!
What would Santa be doing in Cumberland County, Tennessee, in April? I hear you asking it. You’re skeptical. It’s simple. It was a week before Easter. The Cumberland County rest area is in a wooded area. What hangs around wooded areas? That’s right, rabbits.
It’s obvious to me that Santa was driving a Fed Ex truck in plain clothes to carry out a covert, top secret mission. It was the perfect spot. He was bringing packages from the North Pole to the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny does not have his own toy factory with magical elves like Santa Claus does. Kris Kringle’s got to help his other magical friends. (I’m sure they golf together.) So, he delivers basket goodies to the Easter Bunny in Cumberland County, Tennessee. Do you need more convincing?
Why Cumberland County, Tennessee? Easy. Who would suspect? It’s the least obvious place in the world to make the switch. So, Santa drops off the toys, gets back in his Fed Ex truck, and in one of the fields of Cumberland County, he transforms the truck into a flying apparatus, heading back to the North Pole. I’m not entirely convinced that he doesn’t change his reindeer into cows to throw everyone off his path.
I’m also not entirely sure that the butterfly I saw hovering around the Fed Ex truck wasn’t the Tooth Fairy. I’m just saying. Perhaps she also placed an order. When I was a kid, the Tooth Fairy left me little trinkets, as well as cha-ching. The Tooth Fairy likes me too.
Yes, Virginia. There is a Santa Claus. And sometimes he trades his sleigh for a semi. I didn’t see Mommy kissing Santa Claus, but I did see him driving the Fed Ex truck. And he opened the door for me. I just knew that Santa would be a gentleman.