Author’s note: As much as I adore travel and sharing my stories with you, I am not traveling during this very real COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you will travel vicariously along with me until the day that we can all safely satiate our wanderlust. Please keep yourself and others safe by making appropriate sacrifices for the greater good.
In my various travels, I have had some interesting experiences, as you know if you’ve been reading my column for a while. This week, Reader, I would like to tell you about some of the men I have met during my travels, and the serendipitous fortune that often followed.
When I was living in Paris in 2010, I met all kinds of people. Once, I went to see an exhibit at the Pinacothèque de Paris, an art gallery which closed in 2016. It hosted a plethora of different exhibitions. This particular one was the Dutch Golden Age. I was very excited to see the Vermeer paintings. When I arrived at Place de la Madeleine, I noticed an enormous line. When I approached the line, I made sure I was in the right line, confirming with the lady in front of me. Indeed I was. I waited. And waited. And waited.
Finally, I got up to the door. The gentleman at the door cut off the line. Apparently, the museum had reached capacity. “Mais, monsieur...” I said, giving him my saddest puppy dog face. “Allez-y,” he said and let me go in! Then, he cut off the line. Yes! Merci, monsieur.
Once at the RER station (the RER trains go outside the Paris city limits and the Métro runs within the city), for some reason my ticket would not work. There was no reason that it shouldn’t work. I must have appeared flummoxed and flustered. A gentleman in his fifties came up behind me and asked me if he could see my ticket. I could tell his name wasn’t Count Von Creeper, so I showed him the ticket. He tried it. No dice. Then, he scanned his ticket and told me to go on through. I smiled and said “merci” and went on about my day.
Upon returning to Paris from a weekend trip to Rome, Italy, I met André the Brazilian. I spoke no Italian and was asking people if they spoke French, and he told me he spoke no French, but could speak English. He was returning to Paris where he was spending his gap year from a quick trip to Rome. We sat together on the plane on a very late flight from Rome Ciampino to Paris Orly on EasyJet. If you’ve never flown EasyJet, you may not know the chaos that ensues upon boarding. There are no seat assignments, so people just dive for seats and hunker down. It’s interesting, but a very inexpensive way to bebop all over Europe.
We arrived at Paris Orly, and due to a late arrival time, it appeared that we were stranded at the airport because the Orlybus had stopped running. I needed to get back to my dorm in the Parisian suburbs and he needed to get back to his uncle’s apartment. Working together, we figured out a way to get to the Alésia Métro station. He was a bit unsure how to get back to his uncle’s, so I showed him how to get there via the Métro map, of which I have earned my Ordinary Wizarding Levels. He was so pleasedthat I had helped him, he planted a big kiss on my cheek and told me how wonderful I was, followed by an enthusiastic “Thank you for everything!”
Yes, Reader, it was kind of like being in a movie. I won’t lie.
With regards to my international air travel, many of the men I have met along the way have been humorous, charming and quite helpful in many cases. I have gotten extra chocolates on Swiss Air flights and smiles on Air France flights. I never speak English on French-speaking flights. Why would I? It’s fun.
At the Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Paris, when I was returning home from winter studies in 2010, I reached the security gate and was preparing to go through screening. I asked the security officer if I needed to take off my boots (in French, of course) and the man started smiling. He told me that indeed I needed to, but then proceeded to fetch me some little booties to wear so my feet would not have to touch the floor. If only all airports did this! I told him “merci” and he proceeded to converse with me in
French, even after my belongings were safely through the checkpoint. He asked me various questions, joking with me about how the contents of my suitcase looked like modern art on the screen. He asked me where I was from and I told him “Je suis américaine.” He gasped and said “Impossible!”
Upon learning that I was American and spoke fluent French, he called over several of the other male security officers and told them to listen to my French. A line was forming at this point. They continued to praise me for my abilities. Finally, I was off to my gate!
More recently, on my return flight from Europe with my TUCC pals, I encountered a very, very handsome man at Passport Contrôle at Charles-de-Gaulle. Think Henry Talbot on “Downton Abbey.” I greeted him with a “Bonjour,” and he raised an eyebrow, smiling. At that point with most Americans, the officer will switch to English. He kept going in French. He asked me where I had learned to speak French. I told him I had studied in Paris and that I taught French in the United States. He told me that I had a “perfect French accent.” That comment made my life! The French are very particular about their language, and the passport contrôle officers are certainly not overly complimentary or bubbly. I told him “merci” and went along my merry way.
