Author’s note: As much as I adore travel and sharing my stories with you, I am not traveling during this very real COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you will travel vicariously along with me until the day that we can all safely satiate our wanderlust. Please keep yourself and others safe by making appropriate sacrifices for the greater good.
In 2008, a friend of mine started talking about the Beatles. All the time. She had watched “The Beatles Anthology” and apparently, it had changed her life. She and her sister had become the type of Beatlemaniacs that you see in those documentaries from the 1960s.
Now, Reader, at the time, I was as much of a fan of the Beatles as anyone else. A low-key listener. I thought they were cool, yes. I liked their more well-known songs. I could sing “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” and maybe “Can’t Buy Me Love.” However, they were just a popular band to me. No one that significant.
I listened to my friend go on and on about the Beatles. I looked at her with sideways glances and rolled eyes. I even accused her of being “extra,” in whatever term for “extra” existed in that time period. Finally, I just agreed to watch the anthology to see what all the fuss was about.
Well, Reader, as the Hollies say, just one look was all it took. I remember the exact moment that I fell in love with the Beatles. It was when I heard them sing “It Won’t Be Long.” Something just clicked. From that moment, I was hooked. I watched the entire anthology, then, I watched all the films. My favorite is “A Hard Day’s Night.”
I started listening to all the albums. All the time. Do you think I’m exaggerating? I’m not. For an entire year, I only listened to the Beatles. Nothing else. Every song. Every album. All. The. Time. Another friend and I were at the Mellow Mushroom, and when I saw that there was a pizza called the Magical Mystery Tour and the menu included a footnote that it was Ringo’s favorite pizza, I obviously ordered it immediately. Never mind the fact that it was topped with sardines, pork rinds and pickled eggs. If it’s good enough for Ringo, it’s good enough for me.
Just kidding. It was covered in delicious mushrooms and pesto! A taste sensation, if you will.
Let me guess. You think I’m in love with Paul, right? No. Did you guess John? No. George? Try again. My favorite Beatle is Ringo. I think he’s the cutest and the most entertaining of them all. I urge you to take the time to listen to Beatles music, focusing only on the drumming. Dave Grohl, the drummer for Nirvana and the lead guitar player, vocalist and sometime drummer for Foo Fighters, cites Ringo Starr as his inspiration for becoming a drummer.
During the height of my Beatlemania, my friend (yes, the same one who introduced me to the anthology) and I bought tickets to Abbey Road on the River, the world’s largest Beatles festival, in Louisville, Kentucky. Over 10,000 fans gathered that Saturday in May to listen to cover bands and celebrate all things Beatle. According to Abbey Road on the River’s website, “Attendees will enjoy over 250 Beatles and 60s themed concerts performed by fifty different bands from around the world. Attendees can also enjoy a Beatles-merchandise marketplace, on-site food and beverages, retail and craft vendors, interactive art and a kid’s area.”
We purchased the highest level ticket and got the VIP armbands because, as I’ve told you many times now, I never do anything halfway. Our VIP tickets enabled us to get into the Galt House Hotel and listen to various bands. We saw festival-goers dressed like John and Yoko in the New York years. Serious fans. They are not kidding. We enjoyed shopping for Beatles merch at various booths, and we interacted with the many Fab Four enthusiasts we encountered. It was a joyful vibe, and a positively beautiful day. Good Day, Sunshine. There were look-alike bands, sound-alike bands, solo artists — you name it! It’s definitely an event I will never forget.
However, the most amazing Beatles experience I’ve had to date is getting to see Sir Richard Starkey himself in concert in North Carolina at the Durham Performing Arts Center. Mama Laws and I got tickets to his 2010 concert and stayed at the Durham Mariott Convention Center. That is one of my favorite hotels in existence. The staff are absolutely fantastic, and every guest is treated like royalty from the moment they enter the doors. Fruit-infused water in the lobby. Sleep System bedding. Delicious room service. Superb hospitality. Just plush. A shuttle takes guests to the performing arts center. It’s just wonderful. We’ve stayed there a couple of times, and I cannot recommend it enough.
Ringo and his All-Starr Band were absolutely fabulous. I just couldn’t believe I was there. I got to hear him perform “It Don’t Come Easy,” “Photograph,” and many other favorites! It was absolutely surreal to be sitting there watching a Beatle play his drums. A real Beatle! Right in front of me. Sometimes, I still can’t believe I’ve seen Ringo Starr in concert. It was kind of like when I saw Dolly Parton in concert. It’s just one of those life events that makes you feel especially blessed.
Even though I haven’t seen Sir Paul, the Ringo concert was enough to tide me over for life when it comes to the Beatles. After all, he is, and always will be, my favorite.
Maybe you are only a semi-Beatles fan. You have their #1 Hits collection. You can hum along to “Love Me Do” in the canned foods aisle at Publix. Maybe you can name the Beatles while you’re watching Jeopardy. Perhaps you’ve never really considered their existence and wonder what all the fuss is about. I encourage you to watch the Beatles Anthology or catch one of their feel-good films. In a world that has been in chaos for over a year, all we need is love, and the Beatles always provide smiles, good vibes, and lots of love. I hope you’ll enjoy my accompanying song list, and that you’ll discover some new favorites and revisit your old ones. After all, it’s been a long, cold lonely winter ... here comes the sun, and I say, it’s alright.
I leave with you Ringo’s catch phrase. Peace and love, my friends. Peace and love.