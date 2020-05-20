Author’s note:”Keep me where the light is” is a lyric from John Mayer’s “Gravity” on the “Continuum” album from 2006.
I have two favorite views of Paris: from the domes of the Basilique du Sacré Coeur in Montmartre and from the top of the Arc de Triomphe (the Arch of Triumph).
You may be surprised that I did not choose the view from the top of the Eiffel Tower. From the vantage points of the Sacré Coeur and the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower pops into view like a Jack in the Box. When viewing Paris from the top of the Eiffel Tower, you miss the tower itself! Tourists can snap absolutely gorgeous photos from the dome and the arch with their favorite Paris landmark making an appearance in the photo.
The Arc de Triomphe is one of the first places I visited in Paris, and I have returned to it many times. It stands proudly in the center of Place Charles de Gaulle (formerly called Place de l’Étoile because of the “star” composed of twelve avenues).
According to the arch’s official website, the architect Jean- François Chalgrin based its design on the Roman Arch of Titus, but he went beyond the original’s dimensions and forewent the columns. The impressive arch is about 164 feet tall.
Napoleon requested the construction of the arch in 1806. It was completed in 1836 by the French king, Louis-Phillippe. He dedicated it to those who fought and died for France in the French Revolution and the Napoleonic wars. The names of the soldiers are carved into the the underside and also the outside.
To access the Arc de Triomphe, do not make the mistake that many tourists do. Do not attempt to cross the roundabout in order to access the arch from the Champs-Elysées. You will bitterly regret it, as traffic is extremely thick and dangerous. Access to the arch is safely underground. Simply go to Métro stop Charles de Gaulle Étoile and there are signs to the passage under the traffic.
In order to reach the top of the arch, one must climb a spiral staircase of 284 steps. There is a separate spiral staircase that returns tourists back to the base. I, personally, have an intense fear of spiral staircases and heights are not my absolute favorite thing in the world. However, I am quite fond of beautiful views, so I conquer my fears and push through in order to appreciate majestic lookouts. I have climbed the steps in warm weather, and I have climbed them in frigid weather. I have never been disappointed.
Underneath the arch is the tomb of the unknown soldier of World War I, placed in 1921. It states “Ici repose un soldat français mort pour la patrie 1914-1918.” Translation: Here rests a French soldier who died for the homeland.” An eternal flame burns there in memory of the fallen. It is lit every evening at 6:30. There are tombs of unknown soldiers all over the world: Brussels, Belgium; Sofia, Bulgaria; Rome, Italy; Kaunas, Lithuania; Chisnau, Moldova; Warsaw, Poland; Batalha, Portugal; Moscow, Russia; Kiev, Ukraine; Amar Jawan Jyoti, India; and Almaty, Kazakhstan.
In 1961, during their visit to Paris, France, Former President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline came to the tomb of the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe to pay their respects with French President Charles de Gaulle. After JFK’s tragic assassination, Mrs. Kennedy decided to place an eternal flame next to his grave at Arlington National Cemetery because of her memories of this visit to Paris and the Arc de Triomphe. President de Gaulle came to Washington to attend the state funeral in 1963. There are also eternal flames for President Kennedy in Alabama, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Ohio.
There are many more eternal flames in memory of those who have died fighting for their countries all over the world. A quick Wikipedia search yielded around fifty countries that burn eternal flames. Not all of the eternal flames represent those who have died in battle, but the concept is quite fascinating and a lovely way to remember people for many reasons.
The Arc de Triomphe can be appreciated from top to bottom. Climb your way to a magnificent view, but spend time underneath the arch looking up at the names of the fallen, and pause to look below and pay homage to the unknown soldier.
May we always remember.