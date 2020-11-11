Author’s note: As much as I adore travel and sharing my stories with you, I am not traveling during this very real COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you will travel vicariously along with me until the day that we can all safely satiate our wanderlust. Please keep yourself and others safe by making appropriate sacrifices for the greater good.
Reader, you will remember my July column about my journey to the Mefou Primate Park in Cameroon. During my visit to the Central African country, we went on many other exciting day trips. The most interesting one, by far, was our excursion to a local village for a traditional Cameroonian celebration.
The journey began at 10 a.m. on a Friday when we arrived at the rendezvous point to board a thirty passenger bus. What do you picture? A Greyhound bus with two rows of two seats? Perhaps a plush Premier charter bus like the one the TUCC took to Atlanta? Probably.
However, Reader, you would be wrong. This “bus” was basically an airport-style shuttle van that would comfortably seat about fifteen people. There were around thirty of us. Therefore, they crammed everyone five across. I shared a jump seat (a folding seat) with another woman. Half of me was on the jump seat and half of me was on my friend Jann’s window seat, situated slightly higher than the jump seat. A piece of metal was wedged uncomfortably into my back. Gracious and loving Jann gave me a cushion to put behind my back, and that eased some of the pressure, but needless to say, it was a long five-hour trip. Oh wait ... it was supposed to be five hours according to the agenda. However, we left at 10 a.m. and got there around 7 p.m.
At one point during the jolly journey, I became extremely nauseated. This is nothing new for me. I’ve dealt with carsickness since I was a wee lassie. Keep in mind that we were driving on a variety of road types: dirt, rock, paved, etc. In fact, I am pretty sure that John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote “The Long and Winding Road” about this trip. I was just breathing deeply in and out and fighting back tears. Let’s just say I was in my feelings. Various reggae style praise and worship music was pouring out of the speakers. All of a sudden, the singer belted “In my suffering, remembah me ...” and Jann and I died laughing. Next came “Tehk eet away from me, Jesus.” My nausea subsided not too long after the hysterical laughter.
Driving through endless banana and papaya fields, and barely being able to breathe from being squished was a little easier with reggae praise and worship. On a humorous note, on the way home, one of the ladies told us to pass CD’s to the front of the bus, but “only hymns.”
Traffic in Douala, the economic capital of Cameroon, was insane, so that slowed the journey quite a bit, as did the huge — and very slow — trucks on the road. When we finally arrived in the small village, it was pitch black dark and the roads were full of enormous holes. At one point, I was pretty sure that we had lost the entire transmission, but all was well.
After parking and unloading the van, we soon realized that four of us had been left standing with our luggage in front of a bar. Therefore, we ventured out under the cover of darkness, tripping over ginormous rocks, twisting ankles, etc. and finally found the town council center. Keep in mind we had been on the road for ten hours, contorted into unnatural poses. All I could really think about was finding a bed and stretching out.
About that time we were told “We have prepared a program for you.” By candlelight, we were served the spiciest rice that I have ever eaten in my life. I am not kidding. At one point, I’m pretty sure flames shot out of my nose. Oh, and did I mention the power was out? Cue Vicki Lawrence or Reba McEntire, depending on your preference. Scorched tongue and inability to see aside, the people there were abundantly kind, and I was greatly moved by their hospitality.
The next morning, after taking my bucket bath, we headed to the village celebration. It was fantastic seeing all of the colorful and vibrantly patterned dresses and listening to different choirs perform. After the celebration, we went to a feast. Jann looked at me and said “I’m going to steer clear of the rice this time. I’m going to have some of the soup.” As Jann deftly ladled a deep green soup into her dish, I decided to be bold and try the rice again. I laugh in the face of danger ... ha! I also selected some fresh, juicy watermelon. After we were seated, Jann took a bite of the green soup that she had selected as I bit into my spicy rice. She immediately took a drink of water. You guessed it. The green soup was an extremely spicy pepper soup. The rice that I had selected was only lightly seasoned, and not at all spicy. Jann and I laughed about that for several days. As Hank Williams Jr. says, Murphy’s Law is gonna rule.
After lunch, there was a coconut ceremony. Various people took turns drilling a hole into the coconut. This process represents breaking through tough exteriors to see the sweetness in others. The fresh coconut was absolutely delicious and the overall vibe in the room was both serene and joyful.
Despite the magical mystery tour of a ride to the village and back, it was an experience that I will never forget. Africans demonstrate a level of kindness and generosity of spirit that I have seen nowhere else in the world. Though many of the people I have met there have very little, they share everything that they have with gusto and a smile. Spice up your life with the spirit of Africa, and look for the hidden sweetness.
“The sun does not forget a village just because it is small.”~African Proverb