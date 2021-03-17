Author’s note: As much as I adore travel and sharing my stories with you, I am not traveling during this very real COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you will travel vicariously along with me until the day that we can all safely satiate our wanderlust. Please keep yourself and others safe by making appropriate sacrifices for the greater good.
“So many stores all in one place, it brings a big smile to my face. I love to hop from shop to shop, and buy and buy until I drop,” says Lisa Turtle on “Saved by the Bell” while reciting her poem, “Ode to the Mall.”
In the 90s, the mall was the raddest place to be. Yes, way! There is an entire “Saved by the Bell” episode dedicated to the mall called “All in the Mall.” The kids get locked in the mall overnight, and as always, high jinks ensue. It remains one of my favorite episodes, and I still get excited when I see it on MeTV.
When I was a little girl, my favorite board game was called “Meet Me At The Mall.” Assembling a miniature mall, the players would receive money, roll the die, and purchase items in the store landed upon. When you ran out of money, you could roll the die at Wendy’s or the movie theater for a chance at a $40 paycheck. Mom and Dad were available at the cash machine. Combined, they could give you $20! However, it was so difficult to catch them both at the cash machine or to roll the right amount. I’ll let you in on a little secret. I still have the board game, and I still play it on occasion with Mama Laws. It’s just as fun as it was when I was a little girl.
The mall holds a very special place in my memory because to me, it represents a simpler time. A time before the internet when we were still calling each other on landlines on Sunday afternoons, gabbing about our crush of the week; when we did not have our heads buried in technology and carried on face to face conversations; before we took pictures of our lunch, our purchases and everything else we saw. Photos were for albums and yearbooks, and we spent time enjoying moments rather than deciding what would look best on an Instagram post.
I remember going to the mall with my mother. In fact, my earliest memory is of the Johnson City Mall. I can still smell the KarmelKorn, and I remember riding in an orange and navy blue stroller, watching the pink floor tiles as I rolled along. I remember neon red signs and people buzzing by. As I grew up, especially during the high school years, my mother and I spent many a Saturday together shopping at the mall.
A must for me, as a child, was taking photos in the photo booth at McCrory’s. I found the whole experience exciting and amazing. Instant photos! I remember when the food court featured three dimensional renderings of the food items at each restaurant. The Chinese restaurant featured chopsticks, rice and an eggroll on a plate. At Pedro’s Chili and Chips, there was a bowl of chili. I remember staring in amazement, just like the bucket of chicken that hovered in the air at Kentucky Fried Chicken. Was there really chicken in there? Could I put a spoon into that bowl of chili?
When I was a Girl Scout, I even got to participate in a “sleep-in” at the mall. My mother and I spent the entire night with a bunch of Girl Scouts and their mothers, locked in the mall. Just like “Saved by the Bell!” I distinctly remember getting to “work” at Baskin Robbins, scooping ice cream. What a thrill! I also recall playing putt-putt golf in the miniature golf course. Yes, inside the mall!
The mall is quite different today from what it once was. Stores have changed. The crowds are smaller. Amazon and online shopping have dominated our lives. While I’m grateful for online shopping, especially during a pandemic, I must say that my favorite way to shop is walking from store to store and being pleasantly surprised to see an item that looks just like me. I have really missed that this year.
The last time I was in the Johnson City mall, well over a year ago, I smelled the sweet aroma from the candied nut stand. I heard music playing and looked around at the signs, and I was transported to my childhood and teen years. I felt instantly comforted. Things had changed, but they had also stayed the same.
I asked a few friends to talk to me about their memories of the mall. What struck me the most is the fact that the ones who shared stories rarely mentioned individual stores. What they mentioned was people who were special to them and the aromas of yore. Sandy Carter-Ehnen recalls shopping with her son C.J. at the Johnson City Mall most Sunday afternoons. Danna Brickell recalls the fragrance of KarmelKorn wafting through the air.
“The smell ... oh mercy! I’d always buy a box large enough to make it to Greeneville so Charlie could have some. Most of the time it worked,” she remembers.
Danna also noted that she and her daughter Shea spent time together at the mall, and they loved to eat Chinese food in the food court and go to the Piccadilly Cafeteria.
Courteney (McCray) Lane also fondly remembers the lo mein at The Wok. I remember the thrill of getting a cheesecake brownie from The Great American Cookie Company or a pretzel from Auntie Anne’s. In fact, the last time I was there before the pandemic, I got my mother and myself a cheesecake brownie. It was just like I remembered.
Courteney Lane and Sara (Brimer) Davey recall shopping at the Gap in the late 90s and early 2000s. I, too, loved shopping at the Gap, as well as American Eagle. It was where the “cool” kids shopped, and while I definitely wasn’t one of the cool/popular kids at Greeneville High School, at least I could feel like I was when I shopped in those stores.
Just this morning, Courteney and I were discussing Gap and Bath and Body Works, and how exciting it was to shop in those stores in high school. Courteney recalls the perfumes at Gap.
“I liked the Gap Dream and Grass scents, but mostly Dream. Lord, I can still smell it,” she says.
At Bath and Body Works, she loved Juniper Breeze, Cucumber Melon and Sweet Pea. Other popular scents of the day were Pearberry and Plumeria. My favorite was Sun Ripened Raspberry. A few years ago, they brought back the “retro” scents, and I ordered a bottle of Sun Ripened Raspberry. When I breathed in the scent of that lotion, it was like the Proustian madeleine and it transported me back to Greeneville High School. I distinctly remember one of my favorite teachers, Barbara Clanton, providing us with various Bath and Body Works lotions in Geometry class.
Fred Sauceman, celebrated author and News Director for WETS-FM, had a divine appointment at the mall in 1978 during his first quarter in graduate school. He had just attended an ETSU football game with friends, and they were headed out on the town. Choosing a disco called Super Wheels, then located in the mall, he soon learned “how your entire life can hinge on seemingly insignificant choices.” He recollects that fateful evening like it just happened yesterday.
“It was in that packed discotheque where I met my future wife, Jill,” he said. “In fact, she tripped over my foot as I was talking to a high school classmate. A little over two months later, we were engaged, and we married in September of 1980.”
Now that’s what I call destiny. For more about the Saucemans, check out their book “Chased by the Wolf.”
The mall may not be what it used to be. The mall may not even exist in ten years. However, it will always be a special place in my memory.
Meet me at the mall. I’ll buy you a cheesecake brownie.