Author’s note: As much as I adore travel and sharing my stories with you, I am not traveling during this very real COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you will travel vicariously along with me until the day that we can all safely satiate our wanderlust. Please keep yourself and others safe by making appropriate sacrifices for the greater good.
When I was studying in Paris in 2010, I had a friend named April who was from Bath, England. She was spending half the year in Paris to perfect her French and half the year in Genoa, Italy to improve her Italian. She was close to my age and we would visit different restaurants together and speak French.
One night, we went to Palaisneau to find a Moroccan restaurant that someone had recommended. So, we went to the RER station and got tickets and then saw that no trains were going to RER Lozère, which was in the opposite direction from Paris. So, we took a train to another station and then caught a different train to Lozère.
When we arrived there, we saw that the bus that we needed was waiting, so we hopped on and found a seat. April looked at me and asked, “Do we even know which direction this bus is going?”
Just then, the driver pulled out. I gasped. We looked at the route and decided that we were on the right bus and only needed to wait two stops. Luckyyy, as Napoleon Dynamite would say. When we got off the bus, the restaurant, La Tour de Maroc, was right near the bus stop! Absolutely fabulous.
Quick French lesson: Maroc means Morocco in French.
When we got inside, we were impressed with the authentic Moroccan décor. The walls were very colorful and ornately designed. We both ordered tagine, which is a spicy dish made in a tagine, a uniquely shaped piece of North African cookware made of clay or ceramic. It was absolutely mouthwatering with its aromatic spices. Tagine is seasoned with Ras el hanout, a combination of the following spices: cardamom, clove, cinnamon, ground chili peppers (also known as paprika), coriander, cumin, nutmeg, peppercorn, and turmeric. Thank you, wikipedia. Mine contained green beans, olives, carrots, cassava/yucca, peas and a side of fluffy couscous (durum wheat semolina, typical in North African cuisine). It was très délicieux!
For an amusing side story, another time I was in Paris, one of the ladies with whom I was lunching had seen a tagine in a store window and decided that she simply had to have it. She actually sang “If I can’t have you, I don’t want nobody baby” to the tagine. I kid, but she went into the store and purchased it with passionate resolve.
We had several more stops to make and myself, another lady, and Tagine Tessie took turns carrying the extremely heavy tagine. Super fun times! It was quite the experience. I hope she used it.
After enjoying our scrumptious meal at La Tour de Maroc and encountering excellent hospitality from the restaurant staff, we headed out at 9:30-ish to the bus stop. Once we arrived, we were greeted with a unique and magical surprise. The buses had stopped running at 8:00. FAIL.
It brought back memories of various times when I had discovered that trains had stopped running, buses, etc. It happens. The French have a verb “se débrouiller.” The best translation is “to be resourceful.” Figure it out. Manage. They even have an expression called “Le Système D,” which means “resourcefulness.” It means when a problem comes along, you must whip it. Do the thing. No time for losers ‘cause we are the champions.
We could not really remember the direction, so we just made a guess and started walking. In other words, we Système D’d it. At this point, it was very dark and looked pretty creepy. Remember that we were not familiar with this area, and now we were cloaked in darkness. Yes, I was scared just a skosh, thank you very much, but I had no other choice.
At one point, a hooded figure was walking towards us and it was quite foggy. Lord Voldemort? I could not see any details. I was waiting for “Thriller” to break out. This was not good. We started freaking out. He kept approaching with a sinister saunter. I pulled out my wand. I kid, but I was very nervous.
The figure got closer. And closer. Finally, we were face-to-face. It was just a harmless teenager. How’s that for an anti-climax? He walked right past us. Funny how the darkness and fog can distort the appearances of docile and innocent people. How silly we felt! After walking quite a while and worrying that we were never going to find the station, I saw a sign that resembled an RER arrow through the mist of the dark and bumpy night.
I asked, “Is that...? Is that...? Does that say RER station?!” Indeed, it did. Three cheers for the French rail system! Youp, youp, youpi! At that exact moment, “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac started playing. Yes, I am kidding. We hopped a train and were back in business.
When a problem comes along, you must Système “D” it. You wanna be tough, better do what you can, so beat it.