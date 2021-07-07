Dear reader, I love the movie “Titanic.” In fact, I would go as far as to say that it is my favorite movie of all time. I adore Leonardo DiCaprio, especially with his 1997 haircut. Somebody fan me. All the cute boys in 1997 had that haircut. I even had a crush on a boy at church that had the haircut. Kate Winslet is my favorite actress. I don’t think anyone can get any cooler than Rose DeWitt Bukater. I will still drop everything when “My Heart Will Go On” comes on.
“Everybody stop talking. Celine is singing.”
I was 14-years-old when the film was released. I saw it three times in the movie theater. I remember crying so hard after the first viewing that I could not move for several moments. No, I’m not exaggerating. Mama Laws was like “Let’s go, Amy.” That was followed with hysterical sobs and gasps for air. It’s the part at the end where he’s at the top of the stairs. You know what I’m talking about. I feel like a 1997 film should have a statute of limitations for spoilers, but I won’t say anymore.
Finally, in 2012, I went to the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, exactly one hundred years after the tragedy. When my friend and I arrived at the enormous replica of the RMS Titanic, we were quickly ushered to the line for those who had advance reservations with no questions asked. We decided to dress up for the occasion in our Sunday best. We even wore blue sapphire necklaces just like Rose’s Heart of the Ocean. Immediately, one of the actresses playing a ladies’ maid commented on our beautiful attire and noted that we simply “must be first class.”
My ticket actually said second class, but I didn’t correct her. I’m. Not. Sorry.
We simply chortled elegantly and proceeded into the museum.
After perusing interesting artifacts from the bottom of the sea, we encountered replicas of the third class lodgings and a very realistic stairwell with crashing water and eerie light-blinking effects. Spooky! Then, we entered the first-class accommodations. Truly amazing. First, we saw a reproduction of the state room where our perfect model of a man, Jack Dawson, drew the sophisticated, spunky Rose “wearing this. Wearing only this.” We gasped quite loudly. Then, we arrived at the Grand Staircase. It was just exquisite. All that was missing was Jack Dawson at the top of the staircase to usher me to our eternal bliss. Whilst in the breath-taking room, another ladies’ maid commented on our clothing and told us we simply “must be first-class.” I’m pretty sure some of the others who were “more modestly attired” (as Mr. Collins would say) in vacation wear (Heck, they were on vacation … they’re entitled to be comfortable.) were a bit jealous of us. And really who could blame them? We looked fantastic. Not going to lie.
As we walked up the staircase, I truly felt like a first-class passenger in 1912. “Why, yes I would like a Punch à la Romaine, thank you.”
Then … we reached the Bridge where the steering device didn’t actually turn (ah-hem) and the other devices didn’t work either (ah-hem …). We headed toward the door that said “Iceberg” (aaack) and an older man walked out and stopped dead in his tracks. He acted as if he were going to share a very profound truth. My friend and I just looked at each other. “I have been here since … (He looked at his watch.) 8:00 this morning … and I am going to tell you right now, that you two are the prettiest passengers I have seen all day.”
Tossing our hair, we smiled and thanked him for his kindness. He launched into a few stories and told us to go in and wait.
As we entered the room that was cooled to 32 degrees Fahrenheit to simulate the exact
conditions of that fateful night, he brought in three or four more people and shut the door. He followed with, “Now usually I don’t do this, but I’m going to do something special.”
Well, then!
He asked all of us to stand on the rail facing the water that was 28 degrees to simulate the conditions of the water in which the passengers were forced to swim and fight for their lives. We sheepishly asked “Are we going to get wet?” He assured us that we would remain dry.
“Now, what I want you to do is stick your hand in up to your wrist and hold it there for three seconds.”
We obeyed. Lord, it was cold. Then, came the real fun. “Now, put your hand back in the water and move it around like you’re swimming.” Stabbing pain shot through my entire arm. I screamed very loudly. It was involuntary. I wasn’t trying to make a scene. Our hands were cold and hurt for about fifteen minutes after the experience.
Then, we came to the room where one could view the lifeboat situation and the various slants of the Titanic as it gradually sunk. Instead of being able to actually see that part of the exhibit, we simply walked by, as there were about five children using the slanted structures as a playhouse.
Way to teach reverence, parents! Way.To.Go.
Moving on … this brings us to the end of our tour. A friendly looking “captain,” we’ll call him, signaled us over to have our picture taken in front of a large green screen. He happily posed with one of us on each arm and we laughed heartily, and a fun time was had by all.
End of story, right? Wrong.
We went to the gift shop to view our photo, which resulted in backgrounds of the state room and the Grand Staircase — pretty cool, actually — and I couldn’t fail to notice that everyone else was standing with only their group in the picture. In fact, we were the only people who posed with “the captain” of the ship.
I loudly said, “You mean not everyone gets to pose with the captain?!” to which my friend said, “Shhhhhhhhh” using only her eyebrows.
Well, well, well.
I’ll never let go, Jack. I’ll never let go.