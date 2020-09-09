Author’s note: As much as I adore travel and sharing my stories with you, I am not traveling during this very real COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you will travel vicariously along with me until the day that we can all safely satiate our wanderlust. Please keep yourself and others safe by making appropriate sacrifices for the greater good.
It was 2001. I had just graduated from Greeneville High School and I had started college. Mama Laws, her best friend Peggy Vance — one of our favorite people in the entire world, who sadly passed away after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer in 2013 — and I had our girls’ trip planned for September 27th. We were going to … New York City. We had already been to NYC in 1997, so this was to be our second trip.
After September 11th shocked our entire country and left us all breathless, many people assumed our trip would be cancelled. However, we decided to go ahead. Why? Firstly, it was quite possibly one of the safest times in history to be traveling. Airport security had been completely transformed. Secondly, the number one goal of a terrorist is to terrorize; to instill a sense of debilitating fear; to paralyze; to keep us from doing things that make us feel happy. The best thing for us to do was to walk among the people of New York City in solidarity. We would support their city and we would remember why we were returning. For that reason, this column will focus on the beauties, laughter and resilience that has kept us going and will continue to keep us going.
Since we had already done the usual tourist attractions in 1997, such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, etc., we were able to cover more ground on this trip. On the first day, we went to the exciting Grand Central Station, which is absolutely breathtaking: chandeliers, a sky-colored ceiling with constellations of the Zodiac, and the general hustle and bustle of New Yorkers in transit. There are shops and restaurants, and it just feels like possibility lingers in the air.
Walking down 42nd Street, we took in neighborhoods and parks, and the beauty of the city. We stopped at Tudor City Greens, a beautiful park, and just took a moment to appreciate some time away from all of the hubbub. We headed to the New York City Public Library and reveled at the floors and floors of books.
Later that afternoon, we headed to Lindy’s, our favorite cheesecake spot. I have since learned that Lindy’s permanently closed in 2017. Sitting under an umbrella and people-watching, Peggy and I ordered plain cheesecake and Mom ordered blueberry. Peggy said, “If I’m going to have cheesecake, I’m not going to ruin it by putting anything on it!” I enthusiastically agreed, and Mom enjoyed her blueberries. There are very few things that are as delicious as New York cheesecake. The creamy, smooth texture, the delicate sweetness, and the butter-loaded crust. As Rachel Green says in “The One With All the Cheesecakes,” “Wow, my whole mouth just filled with saliva.” We frequently quote Peggy when we have cheesecake. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate New York than having a slice of cheesecake. And you can do that wherever you are!
The next day we headed to the Plaza Hotel (for the second time) and marveled at the posh elegance. I could get used to that. Heading to FAO Schwarz, I took time to pose with the handsome toy soldier. I was eighteen, so it was a sheer giggle fest. He did not seem to mind the request, wrapping his arm around my shoulder quite willingly. FAO Schwarz was like walking into Wonderland and Never Neverland simultaneously. You may remember this store from the 1988 film “Big” with Tom Hanks — toys everywhere and magical, moving displays. However, a song plays on a constant loop. “Welcome to our world, welcome to our world, welcome to our world of toys...” It’s kind of like the “It’s a Small World” ride at Disney. It’s cute for a little while.
Next, we had lunch at the elaborately beautiful Tavern on the Green. This was one of my dreams come true. The food was scrumptious and the décor was beyond comprehension . Sheer sophistication! After lunch, we walked all through Central Park and stopped by Strawberry Fields, the Bethesda Fountain (seen in many films), and enjoyed watching some musical acts and artists. My knee decided to rebel like a sullen child, and I decided that I did not want to go to Bloomingdale’s. That’s when you know it’s serious. I would rather shop than do most things.
That evening, we saw “Phantom of the Opera” at the Majestic. I had seen this show in Toronto with the GHS Chorus on our 1998 trip to Toronto (Hi, Mrs. May), and Peggy had seen the show once before in New York. However, it was Mom’s first viewing, and of course, she was blown away! Peggy and I loved seeing it a second time. It really never gets old. How do you tire of that organ? Haunting!
On our last day, we went to this tiny diner for breakfast called Lou’s Café, which is also now closed, as Google tells me. We loved it! We equated the waffles we had there to Disney World waffles. Anyone who has been to Disney World knows that this is the highest form of praise known to mankind.
After a fascinating trip to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where we covered as much ground in the large museum as we could, we headed to Bloomingdale’s and a few more stores. After a quick bite at the hotel, it was time to fly back to Tennessee!
Seeing New Yorkers sitting on the steps of the New York City Public Library talking, strolling through Central Park, performing on the Broadway stage, making delicious food in Mom & Pop style cafés, we saw that the terrorists who had so brutally attacked the city just a few weeks before had not won. New Yorkers demonstrated their resilience and resolve. We were elated to “be a part of it” as Frank Sinatra sings.
I would like to give special thanks to my mother, Sandy Laws, for making detailed and fantastic scrapbooks of all of our vacations. It is very cool to be able to relive every moment of our trips. I was able to write this week’s column because of her copious notes from the 2001 trip. Thanks, Mom!