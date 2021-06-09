Author’s Note: Special thanks to my good friend Lauren Edwards for this title.
Gelato. Just the name makes me daydream. What is gelato? What makes it different from regular old ice cream? What’s the big deal, VV? I’m glad you asked. I turn to the Food Network’s Amy Reiter for an expert explanation.
“While both gelato and ice cream contain cream, milk and sugar, authentic gelato uses more milk and less cream than ice cream and generally doesn’t use egg yolks, which are a common ingredient in ice cream. In addition, gelato also contains less air than American ice cream — that helps keep it dense, fluid and creamy. And having less butterfat to coat your palate allows the flavors to emerge more.”
In case you need any more convincing, gelato is served at a warmer temperature, so you’re not getting that extra dose of brain freeze and your palate is wide open to absorb all that delicious flavor. Cue Whitney.
“And Iiiiii...”
One of the most exciting things about gelato is the flavor variety. You can find so many different flavors, and it becomes an addiction! Much like macarons, I love trying new flavors. The presentation is always so inviting, and watching the scoop slice through the creamy ambrosia is tantalizing. Once you’re handed the little cup of delight, your mouth is watering and ready for a flavor fiesta.
My first taste of gelato occurred in Rome. Doesn’t that seem appropriate? I was visiting my Italian beau, and he took me to a beachside cafe in Ostia where I tasted pistachio gelato. It remains my favorite flavor to this day, because when I taste the bright green gelato, I am instantly transported to Rome. When I was in Venice in the summer of 2019, I ordered pistachio gelato and it brought a beaming grin to my face.
“We’re still having fun, Pistachio, and you’re still the one.”
However, I call the gelato that I tasted in Sète, France in 2014 my “life-changing gelato.” We had been walking around the quaint fishing village (home of the poet Paul Valéry) where I had been basking in the fact that I had been in the Cimetière Marin (Graveyard by the Sea) from the famed poem of the same name. I had seen Paul Valéry’s grave, and it was extremely meaningful because I had just taken a 20th Century French Literature course the previous semester. Still sauntering along, soaking up the South of France, we happened upon a gelato stand. What flavor did I see? Speculoos.
What the heck is that? I hear many of you asking. Some of you have probably already tasted speculoos cookies and don’t even realize it. If you’ve ever been handed delicious little cookies on an airplane called Biscoff, then you know the flavor. You can even find Biscoff cookie butter in stores now. Absolutely delicious! Speculoos cookies are a traditional European cookie served with coffee. They are delightfully crunchy and made with cinnamon. They originated in Belgium.
The best way I can describe the flavor is a buttery graham cracker with much more substance and depth of flavor. In fact, I want one right now. Picture the delicious cookie, and then turn that into gelato. That’s what I had in Sète. It is the best gelato I have ever had. Yes, my favorite flavor remains pistachio, but that speculoos. Help me, Rhonda.
There was a wonderful gelato shop that same summer in Paris right near the Notre Dame Cathedral. I ordered something extremely chocolaty, and I may never be the same. Cue Roberta Flack.
“The first time ever I saw your face, gelato...”
When I was with my beloved TUCC in Europe in the summer of 2019, my little group and I were obsessed with gelato (and magnets). I kept track of all of the gelato I consumed. I had mango twice I absolutely love mangoes — so refreshing! — once in Salzburg, once in Gmund; banana (no peanut butter or deep frying) in Villach, stracciatella somewhere in Austria (a vanilla gelato with ample chocolate shavings); and cappuccino in Konstanz, Germany (very average tasting in my opinion). We just went gaga for gelato!
“Rah, rah, ah, ah, ah.”
Can’t make it all the way to Europe, but want to experience the joy of gelato for yourself? Talenti makes a delicious version, and it’s available at your local grocery store. I also got some delicious freshly scooped gelato at Whole Foods in Knoxville. Go get it. You know you want to.
Eat the gelato.
