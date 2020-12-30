Author’s note: As much as I adore travel and sharing my stories with you, I am not traveling during this very real COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you will travel vicariously along with me until the day that we can all safely satiate our wanderlust. Please keep yourself and others safe by making appropriate sacrifices for the greater good.
Dear Reader, you must allow me to tell you how much I ardently admire and love Paris. I love it even more than a sea bathing trip to Brighton. In January 2010, I set off once again to France for a two-month study holiday. It was more holiday than studying, but no one truly needs to know that. Flying without a chaperone, I carried a rather large case since I was going to be there much longer than a fortnight — two months, in fact. I also had in my possession a smaller, but heavy rolling case and a reticule that carried only the essentials.
Arriving in Paris after a flight where sleep eluded me, I was quite fatigued, but enraptured to land in Paris once more. I exited the plane, and proceeded to immigration. I breathed a sigh of relief after smoothly crossing the checkpoint, as immigration can be a vexing affair, and ventured to claim my large red case.
In a felicitous turn of events, I spied my case as soon as I approached the carousel. Such good luck! As I lifted my case from the carousel, I knew that this journey was going to require scrupulous effort on my part. The case was quite heavy. Grunting, onward I went, careful to avoid any grand catastrophe.
Because the barouche box was not waiting for me, I made my way to the RER station. Thus far, everything was moving like clockwork. I boarded the escalator and journeyed toward the station with my heavy case behind me, smaller case in front of me, and reticule on my shoulder.
This turned out to be badly done indeed. As soon as the escalator moved downward, my case toppled, tipping me over in the process. Righting myself quickly, I maintained my composure. I looked back to see if anyone regarded the incident, and exchanged a glance with the gentleman behind me. He only looked at me with supercilious contempt. From him, I received no commendation.
I am fairly certain that Caroline Bingley and Mr. Darcy combined could not have matched his countenance on their worst day. “Bof!” I said very Frenchly to myself and continued along, despite his censure.
I purchased my ticket with great ease and ventured to the dark RER tunnel to await my train. Happily, the train was waiting on me, and I boarded. It took a great deal of grunting and “lifting with my legs” to manage my cases, but I persevered. I situated myself in the rear of the train as not to vex the Parisians when it approached Châtelet (the busiest station in Paris), staying quiet and concealed. It was a one hour journey to the suburb in which I would find my lodgings.
Finally, I arrived at my destination. It was decidedly easier to take the cases off the train than to put them on to the train. I rolled both cases, one on each arm, much like an ox (if only I were that strong), and suddenly I began to meditate upon previous journeys. I beheld the object of my reverie. The stairs. A large set. Quite determined, I rolled the cases down each step, making a startling amount of noise. It was eight o’clock in the morning on a Saturday, so few people were there to express solicitude. Once I reached the bottom of the stairs, I smiled with a sense of victory and rolled my cases forward. It was now over. I was exceedingly gratified.
This gratification was decidedly short. I regarded the stairs leading up to the sidewalk. I noticed a hill. Rather than take the stairs, I started rolling my cases up the hill. Oh, dear. Mud. The wheels of the cases sank an inch deep into the mud. Deep, deeper, deepest. I held my head high Elizabeth Bennet-style and kept on walking, tugging and pulling with great effort.
I conquered the hill and started what would normally be a ten minute journey, on foot, to the school. I pulled the cases down nonexistent sidewalks. I darted in and out of parked carriages. I slid on the slick January cobblestones. I found moments of repose. At this point, my shoulders were greatly fatigued. On my hands, I found blisters! I perched myself on the old church stairs. Just then, the church bells rang out as if they were cordially expressing their commendation. I stood, took a deep breath, and repeated the following mantra “You are a beast of burden.” I was quite disposed to reach the school.
When I finally arrived (forty minutes later), I was wheezing and my air and manner of walking, along with my address and expressions found themselves quite compromised. It was about thirty degrees Fahrenheit outside. A gentleman met me at the entrance. He was also from the American South! He condoled with me in French, asking if I had need of his aid. “You’ve arrived on foot?” he asked. “Oui,” I answered, and at that precise moment, I collapsed from fatigue on to the sidewalk requiring revival. The gentleman quickly fetched the smelling salts.
Just kidding about the collapse. The cordial gentleman carried my cases up to my lodgings and the journey was over.
This is a faithful narrative of all my dealings with the two cases.
Author’s Note: Special thanks to my favorite author, Jane Austen for inspiring this nineteenth century retelling of a classic (and very true) VV story. Jane, you are an unaffected and endearing figure.