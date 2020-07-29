Author’s note: As much as I adore travel and sharing my stories with you, I am not traveling during this very real COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you will travel vicariously along with me until the day that we can all safely satiate our wanderlust. Please keep yourself and others safe by making appropriate sacrifices for the greater good.
In 2011, I spent several weeks in Cameroon, located in Central Africa, visiting my friends who are Bible translators. I met these friends in Paris in 2010, while studying at a private language school. We have now visited with one another on three continents.
On one of our exciting day trips, we ventured out to Mefou National Park, an animal sanctuary established in 1996, by Ape Action Africa for rescued primates. Primates are often poached for the bushmeat trade, and they are also sold as illegal pets and as performers.
Ape Action Africa’s website notes the park is home to eight groups of chimpanzees comprising over 120 individuals, four groups of western lowland gorillas comprising 25 individuals, and 10 groups of monkeys including guenons, mangabeys, mandrills and olive baboons. The park employs many people from local villages, and the produce purchased to feed the primates is purchased from local growers.
After a forty-five minute drive from my friends’ home, we turned left, following the brightly colored green sign. I assumed that it was just ahead. After a rather long and extremely bumpy ten minute ride on a dirt road — with all of my teeth still in tact and most of my internal organs in working order — we arrived at the park. Greeted by festive huts, we purchased our tickets for 7500 CFA, the equivalent of around fifteen dollars, and began our journey.
We met our tour guide, Elvis, (Yes, really!) and we were on our way, walking into the rain forest. The tour started off with the monkeys. They were adorable. There was a mother and baby, but the monkeys kept turning away from the camera, and the mother monkey covered up the baby, so I was unable to get a picture. At one point, one of the monkeys started lunging toward me in a scary fashion as I was trying to snap a picture, and I jumped.
“He is doing that to scare you. As you can see, it worked,” said Elvis.
No kidding.
Then, came the gorillas. When we walked over to the gorillas, the male gorilla gave me a seriously annoyed look and started immediately gathering a fistful of dirt to chunk at me through the fence. I hid behind the group, but really wanted a picture. After I took one and started walking away, the gorilla started beating his chest with both fists and then proceeded to slam himself against the fence. What happened as a result? I screamed, of course. Stop judging. It was terrifying.
Amusing note: Elvis told me that the gorilla was a “teenager.”
We continued on a very strenuous trek through the tropical rainforest. Suddenly, we heard a loud clap of thunder, and the rain started to pour. We were quickly drenched, and the mud puddles got deeper and deeper throughout the journey. The mosquitoes started relentlessly biting. At one point, a large insect landed on my head. Instead of panicking, I flicked it off and continued. I only slipped once on the rocks, but gracefully recovered.
No, I didn’t fall down. Aren’t you impressed?
At one point, Elvis pointed out about a million ants (not exaggerating), and said “Please step over them. If you step on them, the soldier ants will come out to defend their territory and bite you.”
Yeah. I pretty much made a beeline into the depths of the forest, where overhead, hung enormous spider webs that looked like Aragog and his children were going to pop out at any second and have me for an afternoon snack.
“Goodbye, Friend of Hagrid.”
Elvis assured me that no “really big spiders” live in Cameroon. Right.
Soon after the ant episode, we heard these hideous howling sounds coming from the forest. Keep in mind that at this point, we were far into the forest. No turning back. My friend Kevin asked Elvis what the sounds were, to which he calmly replied, “Just dogs,” and continued talking. That was comforting. Heck to the no.
After our trek through the tropical rainforest in the rainstorm, we ended up at a group of enormous gorillas that had been enclosed in a temporary cage to wait out the electrical storm. They were my absolute favorites. They were so entertaining and not at all menacing.
Our fabulous guide Elvis took a picture of my favorite gorilla, who weighed 180 pounds, and was still growing. He told me that this one would grow to be an enormous gorilla, the exact size of King Kong.
Okay, I’m exaggerating a tiny bit.
So after an exciting day at Mefou, our journey ended, right? Wrrrrrong! On our way out, a Land Rover met us head-on, and one of us had to move over. Our polite driver moved over, and the Land Rover passed. However, we could not move because our van was stuck in a muddy trench.
We tried and tried to get out, but could not. Finally, some Frenchmen came by in an SUV and were nice enough to help us. After we all got out and pushed, we finally got the van out of the mud and went about our merry way.
Just another day in Africa. Remember, don’ t be cruel to a heart that’s true. We can’t go on together with suspicious minds. Reader, you won’t want to miss VV next week. We’re going to Graceland.