Much like the Poni-Tails song, I have always believed I was born too late. I have always felt drawn to sock hops and soda shops. I love all things retro, and I do not relate to a lot of the technological obsessions of my peers. For example, I do not own a smartphone. Yes, you heard me correctly. I don’t do apps or social media. I had a Facebook account about ten years ago, but I deleted it when I could not find a single positive quality that it was adding to my life.
When I was studying and teaching at the University of Georgia in Athens (Go Dawgs!), I taught full- immersion French classes (no English spoken); read novels, poetry and plays entirely en Français; attended classes taught completely in French; wrote all of my papers in French; and just generally lived the majority of my life in another language. I’m not complaining. I chose to do it, and I learned so much, but sometimes I felt like my stress level was out of control, especially being the perfectionist, type A person that I am.
Fortunately, I had wonderful friends at UGA. One of my absolute favorite people in the world, Dakota, also in the French M.A. program, is also an old soul. We would plan stress-relief day trips to Atlanta or other nearby towns every once in a while, just to get away from it all and have some good, old- fashioned fun. So, in September of 2014, Dakota, his roommate Jenna, and I headed to Atlanta to the World of Coca-Cola!
I am a huge fan of “themed” excursions. Therefore, I planned for us to have lunch at Johnny Rockets before going to the World of Coca-Cola. I wanted a retro day. The Johnny Rockets’ logo guarantees “burgers, shakes, fries, and fun!” And that was no lie! Each table had its own jukebox. We were each provided with a nickel to choose one song. Soda jerks waited tables, and we were serenaded with retro tunes the entire lunch. The decor transported us to the fifties. It was absolutely fantastic! The World of Coca-Cola did not disappoint in any way. We started the day in the Coca-Cola Theater with a six minute film highlighting world cultures. I loved it! The next encounter brought me enough joy to last the entire day ... maybe the entire year! We met the Coca-Cola Polar Bear. That polar bear was one of the coolest “people” I have have ever met. I was completely mesmerized as if I were five years old at Disney World meeting Mickey Mouse. He was just marvelous and one of the most adorable things I have ever seen in my life. Maybe even better than Mickey Mouse.
Then, we meandered through rooms detailing the history of Coca-Cola, including extremely fascinating advertising ephemera. There were Coca-Cola compact mirrors, serving trays — you name it! We saw a neat soda fountain from the 1880s, a 1939 delivery truck, and the World of Coca-Cola website tells me that there are more than 1,000 artifacts. I enjoyed every single moment.
We went into the Vault of the Secret Formula and the Bottle Works. We even each received our own souvenir bottle of Coke! The 3-D theater was fun and interactive. However, the Taste It! room was the most exciting part of the day, other than meeting the Polar Bear. In the Taste It! room, there were sixty varieties of Coca-Cola products from around the world. We tasted all sixty. No, I am not kidding. We tasted every single Coca-Cola product in existence. I told you. I don’t do anything half-way. Traveling with me is a full-time job. We even tasted Thums Up from India. If you’ve seen “Eat Pray Love,” this is the drink that Elizabeth and Richard from Texas consume. I will go ahead and tell you that some of those flavors were positively revolting. I will stick with my tried and true Coca-Cola.
After some internet research, I found some other reactions to the various sodas. This one is my favorite from Quirky Travel Guy (quirkytravelguy.com): “By far the worst was Beverly from Italy. I had even been warned about this flavor and urged not to try it, so of course I had to. I would describe it as a lovely mix of sparkling wine mixed with toilet water and dishwater.”
I will go ahead and tell you that drinking sixty varieties of Coca-Cola products is not for the faint of heart. I was as sick as a dog when that experience was over. Dakota and Jenna’s faces were green as well. However, this was nothing compared to the time that we tried the Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans on the way home from Helen, Georgia. We actually had to pull over. That’s how bad it was, kids.We ended the day, of course, in the Coca-Cola gift shop, where I looked at every single magnet in the store. I left with a sparkly, red Coke Bottle, that also, conveniently, opens glass bottles of Coke!
I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony. I’d like to buy the world a Coke, and keep it company. It’s the real thing.