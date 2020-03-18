Oh, the delightful South. I have yet to find a southern town as beautiful as Savannah, Georgia. It boasts such a beautifully preserved elegance that it almost feels like time travel — the Spanish moss, the riverboats, the pralines. What a lovely excursion it makes for both the graceful and the uncoordinated alike. Right?
You know that sound on game shows when someone thinks she has just won a new car and it is really ten gigantic bags of potting soil? Yeah. Imagine that sound playing right now. Sit back in your wicker chair on the porch, grab a glass of sweet tea, put your feet up and enjoy this story.
All the way back in 2003, when I was a college sophomore, my dear mother and I had taken a trip to the lovely Savannah and we were enjoying a day tour of the city. We had taken the trolley tour and were loving the sights and sounds. We had decided to tour the Davenport House, and being the tour-loving soul that I am, I was really excited about seeing the no-doubt lavishly decorated historical home.
Mama Laws — as my friends so affectionately call her — and I strolled up to the solid oak desk behind which the attendant was seated, and we purchased two tickets for the tour. Many of the guests had already purchased tickets and were waiting for the tour to begin with just as much anticipation as Mom and I.
The kind lady handed me my ticket, but unfortunately, it slipped carelessly through my fingers and fell on to the floor. “Oops!” I stated breezily and leaned down to get the ticket.
The moment I retrieved the flighty little ticket, I stood up with zest and excitement, eager to begin the informative tour. Unfortunately, at that exact moment, there was a loud cracking sound, and I felt intense blunt trauma to my head.
That’s right, Reader. My head collided with the solid oak desk. When I looked at Mom, tears had already started to form in my eyes and her eyes were the size of saucers. Not only did Mom look horrified, conversation had ceased and the entire tour group had turned to find out what that disturbing “BONK” was that they had just heard. Did someone have a gun? Did an antique table fall over in the lobby? What catastrophe had befallen them?
No. It was only the sound of someone’s head hitting solid oak. One man went “Oh!” Helpful. Truly helpful. At this point, my face was set ablaze and my head was throbbing from the impact. Heads were shaking. Mouths were agape. A woman gasped, asking sympathetically, “Is she okay?”
That did it. I ran outside. Literally ran outside into the courtyard. I sat down on the steps and sobbed bitterly. Oh, the horror! The embarrassment! In my twenty year old mind, I had reached the end of the world. Yes, it had finally happened. I would never recover. Never!
Light footsteps sounded from behind. “Honey?” Mom’s familiar voice echoed. “The tour is starting.” I proceeded to tell her I wasn’t going, but somehow she convinced me to return.
With my (bruised) head held high, I marched back into the Davenport House and took my tour. No one said a word, and I pretended it never happened. And in my eyes, nothing did happen.
Until I later saw the pump knot.