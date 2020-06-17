Reader, as you will remember, I went on a glorious tour of Europe with my friends in the Tusculum University Community Chorus. You have already eaten the pizza with me in Venice, and we’ve skipped through Salzburg together. Now, it’s time to head to Millstatt, Austria in Carinthia, “the Land of the Lakes.”
Driving through Austria is one of the most beautiful experiences I have ever had. Everywhere we looked, we saw something captivating: the Alps; fields of flowers; quaint churches; idyllic homes. It became a running joke that someone was going to yell “Waterfall!” at some point and every camera and iPhone would point toward the bus windows on both sides. There were so many castles and waterfalls that they become routine. Yes, really.
After a stop in Gmund, which is right near the Czech Republic border, for lunch and some sightseeing, we made our way to Millstatt for a two night stay at the Hotel Posthof on the lake. We would be performing in concert with Bonum Cantum in nearby Seeboden the next evening. If you are interested in seeing portions of our concert on Youtube, visit the Bonum Cantum page.
Enjoying beautiful sunshine, Lauren Edwards and I set off for some village shopping. Lauren and I are like Betty and Veronica. See photo. First, we encountered some sinister looking statues that looked like Dementors. I pretended to produce a Patronus charm with my mimed wand. You gotta have fun, people.
Note: I did a little search to find more information about the art and found several people commenting about how they too said “Expectooo Patronummm!” to the statues. See? I’m not the only Harry Potter nerd who has traveled through Austria. The sculpture is evidently a part of a series called “Guardians of Time” by Manfred Kienhofer.
After I played stylist and Lauren ended up buying a large bag of clothing, we headed back to the terrace at Hotel Posthof for some blackberry juice. So refreshing! After a while, we met up with several of our fellow chorus members on the back terrace. It became slightly windy, and I noticed some dark clouds rolling in, but the views were simply incomparable. We were all very happy and blissful at this point and thrilled that we were in Austria on this June day. The world was our oyster.
Later, as it was time to get dressed for dinner, I heard a fairly loud clap of thunder and noticed that the sky had become rather ominous-looking. Hmmm. I continued to stare out the window at the gorgeous beauty of Carinthia and even took a few selfies, because why not? Pretty soon, the storm had really become something significant and I heard a siren. The phone rang.
“Hello?” I said, wondering who would be on the other line. “What was that?” asked the fear-filled voice of Lauren Edwards. “I think it was a weather siren. You know, to alert boats and things,” I said casually. “Ummm, okay,” she responded.
Just then, there was a loud clap of thunder. “Lauren, we need to get off the phone. I don’t need to get struck by lightning.” Pause. “Oh okay! See you at dinner.” My mother’s voice was ringing loudly in my ears. She always told me not to sit too close to the television, to stay away from the microwave, and not to be on the phone or in the shower during a thunderstorm. And I listen to my mama, just like any good Southern girl.
Not five minutes after we hung up, the power went off. Screams rang out in the hotel. I am not kidding.
It was like a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre. It had to be Colonel Mustard in the billiard room with the lead pipe. I kind of just shook my head and made my way gingerly down the staircase for dinner.
We ended up serving ourselves soup buffet-style. It was a broth with pancake-like noodles that I believe is called Flaedlesuppe. Thank you, Google. We continued our meal illuminated by the romantic glow of candlelight. At some point during our meat-filled dumpling course, which I have found out were called Kärnter Nudeln, the power returned! We finished the meal with a custard-style dessert accompanied with various fruits.
The rest of the night sailed smoothly along, and we went on about our journey. Stay tuned for more Austrian adventures in future columns. And remember, Flaedlesuppe is good for the soul.