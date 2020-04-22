”Let’s start at the very beginning. A very good place to start.”
This past summer, I had the wonderful opportunity to travel to Switzerland, Austria and Italy with the Tusculum University Community Chorus. I am missing my TUCC friends right now. We have suspended the rehearsals for the rest of this semester, as you would expect during this difficult time. TUCC generally meets every Monday from 7-9 p.m. in the Annie Hogan Byrd chapel during the Fall and Spring semesters at Tusculum University.
”My heart wants to sing every song it hears.”
Singing is definitely one of my favorite things. Back in October of 2018, I ran into a friend in Johnson City. It had been about eighteen years since I had seen her. We did the typical catching up chat, and then she invited me to join the TUCC. When she reminded me that Mrs. May is the conductor, it was difficult for me to refuse, as I was a member of the GHS Advanced Chorus and Show Choir when I was in high school. I began to think about it, and then I decided that I would join in January 2019.
”I know I will hear what I’ve heard before.”
Immediately, I was transported back to a time when chorus was my life. I felt a rush of joy when we warmed up. I truly had to fight back tears when we harmonized for the first time. This was something that had been missing in my life since I graduated from college. Choral singing is a proven stress reliever and mood booster. I always leave rehearsals energized and eager to return the next week. The group is made up of members of all ages. A number of people from my childhood and beyond have resurfaced, and it’s truly delightful. I have made many new friends in the group, and I always look forward to seeing them.
”Climb every mountain. Ford every stream. Follow every rainbow ‘til you find your dream.”
Eventually, I had the chance to go on the summer trip. What an amazing experience that was. We were able to sing in beautiful cathedrals, see the Alps in all of their splendor, visit a magnificently beautiful “Heidi” farm and taste the many delights of Europe. One of the highlights of the trip for me was the excursion to Salzburg, Austria.
”Happy are they lay dee o dee lee o.”
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” has always enchanted me. Imagine my jubilation when I got to see the filming locations live and up close. We saw the abbey where the nuns wondered how to “solve a problem like Maria.” We stood in front of the fountain where Julie Andrews splashed and contemplated her “confidence.” We sang in concert in the Mirabell Gardens and posed on the steps where the Von Trapp children sang “Do Re Mi.” I marched around the fountain just as they did in the film with an enormous smile on my face, posing for a picture.
”Besides which, you see, I have confidence in me!”
However, the most exciting experience was skipping along singing “Do Re Mi.” Yes, I did. As a result, I was engulfed in child-like wonder and enthusiasm. Along with Lauren Edwards and Samantha Grissom, I skipped along and sang just like a Von Trapp kid. Did I care that people were looking? No. Did I regret my decision? No. Would I do it again? Without a doubt!
”For somewhere in my youth or childhood, I must have done something good.”
The magic of being in the Alps and singing through Salzburg will never leave me. The hills are alive in Austria, and the sound of music is always with me. May your heart be blessed with “the sound of music.” “So long, farewell, auf weidersehn, goodbye.”