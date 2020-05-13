In 2006, I spent the entire summer in Senegal, which is the westernmost country in Africa. I was there as a summer missionary and ended up serving as a translator for most of the summer. I translated when a French medical team came in to take care of the wounded and ill children. I translated at lunches with our friends. Life in Senegal was certainly never dull.
Our power was always iffy. Sometimes the electricity would go out in the middle of the day. Other times it would go out for an entire night. That made for miserable, long, sleepless nights and hundreds of mosquito bites (on top of the other hundred). However, when we had electricity, we blasted those fans on high just to stay sane in the sweltering heat. Finally, one of our fans gave up the ghost and decided it had blasted its last cooling breeze on to our sweat-drenched bodies (yes, we looked ravishing...thanks for asking). At this point, we had resorted to holding the one liter glass Coke and Fanta bottles up against our necks to keep the heat stroke at bay. Yes, the time had come to venture on to the Dakar highway and find a new fan.
Now, reader, let me explain to you a little bit about the Dakar highway. There is no rhyme or reason to the endless sea of “rapides” (decorative buses crammed full of people with live goats and mattresses strapped to the top), taxis and clandeaux (illegal taxis, “much cheaper, waaw”), and cows crossing the road in herds. Add to that blasting car horns, the bleats of goats and sheep, much yelling in Wolof, screeching brakes, speed bumps that have “just been installed,” concussions and white knuckles and then you might begin to understand the Dakar highway. Also, there are no lines on the road and two lane roads are essentially a six lane interstate. Once, we had been to Lac Rose for camel riding, and then we meandered through the baobab forest. Admiring the unique baobab trees, I suddenly felt my body eject from the seat and felt a hard blow to the head. Yes, there had been a new speed bump installed on the highway. Yes, we were going 55 mph. No, the driver was not aware it had been installed. Don’t worry. No permanent damage was sustained. Incidentally, this was after the incident at the Davenport House.
Along the Dakar highway are vendors. In addition, there are traveling vendors who sell fruit when traffic stalls. They reach into the window with loaves of bread, fruit, and a general hodgepodge. If you would like one of the items, you simply hand them the correct amount of CFA and, just like that, you’re peeling your banana. In one particular area, a person can pull off the road and purchase just about anything. Fans, water purifiers, a goat sandwich, a soccer jersey, a stylish dress...you get the picture. We had parked to get a fan, and I wasn’t feeling particularly well that day. It could have been the fish from the day before, an insect bite or the heat, but I needed to stay in the car. As I sat there with a friend, I heard a knock on the window. Looking over skeptically, I saw a man with some very cool dreadlocks and a big, sparkling smile. This was going to be another interesting conversation.
“You are American?” he said in heavily accented English. “Mmm-hmm,” I answered still wondering where this was going, but being friendly. Usually these types of questions were followed by a proposal of marriage. (“You take me back to States with you, yes?”) “Oh, I love the Americans. They make me so...happy,” he continued. I smiled and said “Thank you” cordially. As I was preparing to say “goodbye” and roll up the window, he leaned in closely as if to tell me a secret. “You come with me? Drink Senegalese tea?” Now, being invited to drink Senegalese tea is a common thing in the West African country. I often drank attaya with friends, as it is a regular custom. Therefore, this was not an odd request. “Not today, but thank you,” I said. “Nooo, not regular Senegalese tea. Come drink the
tea...that changes...the miiiiiiiiiiiind,” he said, his eyes gleaming and rapidly enlarging. “Ummmm...no. But again, thank you,” I responded, as I started rolling up the window. He laughed and walked away still saying “Americans...they make me so happy!” So, I forewent the pleasure of drinking the tea that changes the mind, but we did get our fan. I imagine that gentleman is somewhere right now drinking his special concoction.
I’ll stick with Earl Grey.
More About Attaya from VV:
Attaya Tea (which does not “change the mind”) is served in three or more rounds:
Round One: The tea is prepared and poured over and over again between two glasses to create a foam. The foamy tea is poured into as many glasses as there are participants, and and the tea is consumed as a group. The first round of tea is quite bitter.
Round Two: The tea is once again poured to create foam and some sugar is added. Once again, the group consumes the tea.
Round Three: Once again creating foam, a good amount of sugar is added, and often a bit of mint. Consuming the tea together, the group is reminded that “the longer we are together, the sweeter our friendship grows.”