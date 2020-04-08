Throughout my travels and while living in Athens, Georgia, I have made use of public transportation. Public transportation provides an inexpensive transit option for everyone. In my opinion, every city should have such an option for its citizens. In Paris, the Métro is crowded, yet convenient. Zip around from museum to museum; from monument to monument; from pastry to pastry. You get the picture.
One can also take thebus — a bit less zippy, but just as convenient. However, with public transportation comes many stories. Particularly for those of us who are — how shall I say this? — less than graceful? Reader, today, I will let you in on a few of my clumsier moments in life. I do hope you enjoy these two stories. To quote Kevin McAllister, “And there’s plenty more where that came from.”
During one of my times studying abroad in France, I decided a trip to IKEA was a necessity. At the time, I was obsessed with some kind of exclusive specialty candle. I couldn’t tell you now what the scent was. Probably because it was written in Swedish.
As I was boarding the bus to go shopping, I started frantically searching for money — so stressful! — and the bus driver decided to lurch forward and go about his merry route. Never mind the tall brunette who has absolutely nothing to use for stability.
I know exactly what Harry Potter felt like on The Knight Bus.
Of course, I lost my balance. However, I did not tumble to the floor. Oh, no. I fell right across a businessman’s lap. No, I am not kidding. Startled, he said “Whoa!” I hurriedly scurried away apologizing in French, “Excusez-moi! Pardon!” Desperately searching for a seat as the bus do-si-doed at light speed, I lost my balance again. Miraculously, I steadied myself before any more new acquaintances were formed. I made it to IKEA and bought my Swedish candle that I cannot pronounce and managed to make it back to school unscathed. I lit a candle that evening.
Riding the illustrious Bus 9 to campus for two years while getting my master’s in French at the University of Georgia, where I also taught French, I always arrived at the bus stop at dark-thirty in order to teach my morning classes. One day, I boarded the bus in the darkness and scanned my university ID, which enabled me to ride the bus free of charge and avoid a steep parking fee on campus. As I put my ID back in my cute little Vera Bradley wristlet and headed to my usual seat near the exit door, the bus suddenly charged forward like Bucephalus. Whoa, Nelly!
Before I knew it, I was propelled forward and slammed down into the second seat to the right. My backpack flew one way, my arm another, and I still don’t know where my legs went. It was an out of body experience. All I know is that I felt a throbbing pain in my right hand and that my derriere felt as if it had landed on a boulder.
“Are you okaaaaaay?” giggled the nineteen year old girl who always got on the bus at my stop. We’ll call her Tiffany.
“I’m fine,”I said dully and proceeded to limp to my usual seat when we stopped at Timothy Road.
I examined my throbbing hand and noticed blood, general redness and incidental swelling of the knuckles. They would bend, however, so there was no permanent damage sustained. Putting my head into my hands and mumbling, I tried to enjoy the rest of the ride while humming “Rainy Days and Mondays Always Get Me Down.” A day later, my leg was throbbing. I looked down and found an enormous contusion. There was no damage to Bus 9.
The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round, and you better hang on, child.