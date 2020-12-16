When I was a fresh-faced, Marlo Thomas-esque undergraduate student, I almost always wore pink and some form of glitter or sparkly accessories
Yes, this preceded Ke$ha by about seven years.
What else could I simply not live without? Stiletto boots from December to March. Yes, that’s right. Stiletto boots.
“But, Amy,” you might be saying. “You seem awfully clumsy based on previous stories you’ve told us.”
You would be right, dear Reader. However, I insisted on wearing my black stiletto boots. In fact, I wore the most uncomfortable shoes I could possibly find throughout my twenties. I wore the boots to campus everyday. I wore them to my part-time job at the boutique where I stood for five hours straight every Saturday. That job should be called my “Will Work For Accessories” period, because all of my income went right back into that store. My boss called them my “KISS boots.” Now that you know about my stiletto boot obsession, I think that you might enjoy the next two stories about the winter of 2004. Or Bootgate, if you prefer.
Having just replaced my chunky platform style boots (so last year) for the deliciously stylish stiletto ones I found on sale, I was flying high. It had gotten cold enough to wear them, and they went with simply everything. In fact, it had gotten so cold that it was snowing. Actually, it had snowed quite a bit. Back when ETSU never canceled for snow (or apocalypse), enormous drifts would pile up on sidewalks, in parking lots, etc. and conditions could become a bit treacherous for the average student. The average student could be defined as someone who wears a hoodie, jeans, and sneakers to class. Imagine the student who wore stilettos ... quite the pickle.
One day, I was trekking from the farrrrrrrr lot, the only place parking was usually available because I refused to take early morning, aka: before 11 a.m., classes. Keep in mind that my time at ETSU predates the parking garage and other such luxuries. I took my usual path and made it to class with no problems. After another spellbinding lecture, I headed back to my car. I walked the long sidewalk like I was Tyra Banks. Gosh, I looked cool in those boots.
However, I quickly realized that I had taken the wrong sidewalk. This sidewalk abruptly ended. In fact, it ran right into a steep bank. In the tasty summer air with the lush green grass, this would have been no problem, but Winter McFrosty had once again reared his ugly head, and the bank was snow-covered. So, I turned around and found another path. Right? Wrong.
I walked right on to the bank, attempting to cross it. Ford the river! Caulk the wagon.
I stumbled immediately. Smart one, Amy.
My left foot was about a yard in front of my right. Picture Warrior 2. I was glued into this position. The repercussions of movement, however slight, would have been catastrophic. I didn’t fall down, however. A frat boy type in a pick-up truck pulled over and asked if I needed help. I am dead serious. It must have looked worse than I thought. I smiled and waved him along, saying “I’m okay! Thanks!” He laughed and drove away. Fortunately, I made it. Shew. That was a close one!
The next time that my boots failed me in a truly unique fashion, I was headed into Rogers-Stout, the former foreign language building, for my French Drama course. I had a large Pal’s tea in one hand and my books in the other. A stylish bag complemented the ensemble.
As I waltzed in the door of room 134, I hit some icy residue from someone’s shoes and slid all the way across the floor. My gigantic tea went one way and I went another. However, somehow I managed, once again, to stay upright. The tea was not harmed in the incident. Yes, everyone in the class saw. Mouths dropped open. My Canadian crush said “Whoa,” and he asked me if I was okay. Oh, the mortification. The agony! I simply took a sheepish slurp of tea and said “yes.” It was time to sit down and discuss Sartre.
No one mentioned the incident again.
These boots are made for walkin’ and that’s just what they’ll do. And one of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you.