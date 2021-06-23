“Dallas” premiered in 1978 and was an instant hit. Perhaps you bit your fingernails to the quick pondering the answer to that illustrious question: Who shot J.R.? Perhaps your mouth dropped open upon the shocking revelation about Ray Krebbs. What about the season that was “entirely a dream?”
Maybe you wanted to have just one lunch at the Cattlemen’s Club, ordering a bourbon and branch like Jock. Did you know that you can visit Southfork Ranch? That’s where we’re going this week, Reader.
Put on your cowboy hat, and buck up buttercup, because we might just run into the Ewings.
While visiting one of my friends in Dallas, Texas in 2011, I just simply had to tour Southfork Ranch. At the time, I had never even seen the show, but the idea of visiting the ranch just fascinated me. I love just about anything to do with movies and television, and I knew it would be a fun and kitschy experience. Fun and kitsch are two of my favorite things.
Upon arrival at the ranch, we were given cowboy hats and posed in front of a neon sign that said DALLAS. Yes, I bought the photo.
According to the Southfork brochure, “’Dallas’ was about land that was vast and untamed and as wild as the people who came there. Daring and dangerous, it was about family, the empire they created, and the world that obeyed their commands. And it was about Southfork, the sprawling ranch that was home to the Ewings, the first family of power.”
We started off in the “Dallas Legends” exhibit where we saw a prominently featured photo tribute to “J.R. Ewing: The Man the Whole World Loves to Hate.” This was followed by a detailed tree of “ties, lies, and betrayals.” Lucy’s wedding dress and Jock’s Lincoln Continental were other popular memorabilia items.
The next exciting item was the actual prop gun used to shoot J.R.! The tour guide decided to share the spoiler of all spoilers and tell us who indeed shot J.R. When I got home, I complained to Mama Laws that the tour guide ruined the show for me. With a blank face, she responded “Amy, that show came on in the early eighties. I feel sure he thought everyone knew who shot J.R.”
You gotta love Mama Laws.
Notice I, however, am not spoiling it for those who might still want to watch the show for the first time.
That’s because I love you, Reader.
We walked past the “Ewing Oil Office.” Then, we stopped in one of the gift shops. I tried on a black cowboy hat with rhinestones and sequins and a kicky red one. I’m not really the Annie Oakley type, but I think I pulled them both off quite nicely. Yes, I took photos.
Finally, the time arrived to see the mansion. We enjoyed views of the pool, and the wind blew my hair into a full beehive. If you’re a fan of the show, you know that the wind is always blowing quite dramatically. It is extremely windy at Southfork.
The interior scenes were not shot inside Southfork Ranch, but they have set up the rooms as they believe the Ewings would have lived. There is an elaborate dining room with elegant place settings and chandeliers. “J.R.’s bedroom” features a full canopy bed with blue curtains and about nine hundred pillows. A plush chaise longue sits in the corner. By the way, the proper pronunciation for this is “shez long,” not “chase lounge.” Just a little trivia. “J.R.’s bathroom” features a large peach-hued jacuzzi tub and champagne glasses. Fitting.
Upon doing a little research on the Southfork website, I learned that guests can actually stay in the Ewing Mansion. I feel a bit cheated. For the bargain price of just under $2k a night, you and a guest can enjoy access to the entire house and pool, have champagne, hors d’oeuvres and “J.R.’s steak dinner,” watch “Dallas” DVDs while munching on luxurious late night snacks, have breakfast by the pool just like Pam, and you’ll get a souvenir “Dallas” wine glass. If you’re having trouble deciding what to get me for Christmas, the website is southforkranch.com. They take all major credit cards.
When I returned home from Dallas with my souvenir shot glass that stands on cowboy boots and features a kitschy replica of the mansion, I decided it was time to watch all fourteen seasons, and I rented them from our neighborhood Popcorn Video. Hi, Donna and Allen! No, I didn’t watch them all in one weekend or something. It took most of the summer. Stop judging. I fell in love. In my opinion,the theme song is the best of all time. Jaunty and invigorating. Makes me want to swing my lasso.
Whether you take the fancy route and stay in the mansion, or take the nickel ($16 plus tax) tour, you are guaranteed to love what you will find at the Southfork Ranch. Meander through the beautiful canopy of trees like Sue Ellen. Lounge by the pool like Lucy. Achieve the sexy windblown look like Bobby. But whatever you do, don’t cross J.R.