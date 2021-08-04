Author’s Note: This column is dedicated to my Aunt Margarett Ann Owens, one of my most faithful readers, who has been asking me to write a column about this experience for over a year.
Back in the early 2000s, Mama Laws was having a conversation with one of her coworkers about the television series “Christy” that aired in 1994. Do you remember that one, Reader? Kellie Martin starred as a prim and proper teacher from Asheville who moved deep into Appalachia to work at a one room school. The television series is based on the enchanting novel of the same name by Catherine Marshall.
I find the novel positively charming, and I would recommend it to anyone. The TV show tends to wind down overly dramatic twists and turns, but it delivers many heartwarming moments.
For the purposes of this column, we’ll call Mom’s coworker J.R. (No, he is not a Ewing.) For the record, I went to high school with J.R.’s son A.R. J.R. began telling my mother about the Christy locations in Del Rio. He waxed poetic about how fascinating he found them, and how it’s just a few turns here and there.
“You can’t miss it, he said. “You and Amy should go since you enjoy ‘Christy’ so much.”
He proceeded to give my mother makeshift directions and assured her that it would be an easy journey and that it would be a day trip we would never forget. How true that was. Good ol’ J.R.
We set out, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, on what we just knew would be a spellbinding tour of the beautiful area of Del Rio. When we arrived at the turn for “Christy Mountain,” as we refer to it, we realized this was no ordinary journey. To find out if anyone else had experienced what we did on that fateful day, I did a little Googling. On a TripAdvisor post from eleven years ago, MikeAdvisor shares his experience: “My mom’s friend owns part of a mountain/gully/creek in Del Rio, its kind of hard to get too [sic]. I would strongly recommend driving a truck there. The roads are steep, winding, narrow, and have cliffs. This mountain was about 3 miles past the Christy Mission turn off. The turn off leads you up, down, & and around for another mile or so. And there definitely are some shady looking houses ... All in all the trip from Del Rio (populated area) to Christy Mission is like 10 miles or so, and takes a good 30-45 minuets [sic], dew [sic] to road. Breath taking views though.” The “Christy Friends” Facebook page posted a Homecoming Celebration invitation in 2019 and added “Please be aware that the last mile is a one-way gravel road that hugs the mountainside, so drive carefully.”
Yes, MikeAdvisor, you’re right. A truck is recommended. Yes, the roads are steep, winding, narrow and “have cliffs.” It was a one lane gravel road with no guard rails. Every curve was blind. If we had met another vehicle, I would have gone into cardiac arrest, and I was on the passenger’s side. I remember chickens quite literally crossing the road in front of us to get to the other side. However, the other side was a steep drop-off. Good-bye, chickens.
My mother recalls the drive quite vividly: “What immediately comes to mind is a straight up, steep hill with gravel. Very narrow. Sharp drop off. Chickens in the middle of the road.”
Mom remembers that she was “terrified” that we were going to meet another vehicle.
At some point during the journey, we encountered a random citizen of the greater Del Rio area. “You lookin’ fer Christy?” he asked with an amused gleam in his eye.
“Yes,” we responded sheepishly. “Yer lost, aren’t you?” he continued. We had reached a fork in the road with absolutely no idea where to go.
However, we were soon on our way. When we finally reached the pinnacle, we saw a very scant remainder of the original Christy sites. A sign here and there. “Opal Myers Residence — Burned 1962.” Oh, well. Truthfully, I kind of feel like Whoopi Goldberg’s student in “Sister Act 2” when she says “It was cool for what it was, but it wasn’t all that.” If you are a die-hard fan, and you would like to “swap howdies” with the ghosts of ages past, by all means make the harrowing journey to the Christy Mission. However, I would recommend taking a vehicle with four wheel drive and also bringing the fruit of the Spirit with you.
When my mother returned to work the following Monday and related our scared witless experience, J.R. looked up quizzically, as if pondering life’s many mysteries. He nonchalantly replied “Oh, yeah. We did take the Jeep, now that you mention it.”
Note: A newspaper article that my mother sent me in 2012 (back in my Nashville days) mentioned that the O’Teale/Click cabin, the oldest remaining original structure, was destroyed by a fire when four people who were imbibing decided to light a fire in the fireplace. Driving away from the festivities, the teenage driver lost control of the vehicle, rolling down a twenty foot embankment. He was charged with DUI and they were all later charged with arson.