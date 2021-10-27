JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The internationally renowned British vocal ensemble VOCES8 will perform a program juxtaposing Renaissance music with jazz and pop at East Tennessee State University in the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall of the Martin Center for the Arts on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Their program includes works by Byrd, Britten, Rachmaninov, Palestrina and Bach, as well as VOCES8-styled standards including “Me and My Shadow,” “I Won’t Dance,” “Cheek to Cheek” and “Straighten Up and Fly Right.”
The Arts Desk website calls VOCES8 “the Rolls-Royce of British a cappella ensembles,” and Gramophone Magazine lauds the ensemble’s “meticulous timing and tuning.”
The concert is sponsored by the ETSU Department of Music and the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts, a release says.
VOCES8 aims to inspire people through music and share the joy of singing. Touring globally, the group performs an extensive repertoire both in its a cappella concerts and in collaborations with leading orchestras, conductors and soloists. Versatility and a celebration of diverse musical expression are central to the ensemble’s performance and education ethos.
In addition to touring the U.K., Europe, the U.S. and Japan most recently, VOCES8 launched “LIVE From London,” a groundbreaking global streaming festival in summer 2020 hosted by the VOCES8 Foundation to connect performers with audiences around the world. “LIVE From London” was followed by other events, including a Christmas festival featuring musicians from around the world, premieres of new music, and a young performer feature.
The ensemble has also recently launched its VOCES8 Digital Academy, an online choral program for high schools and colleges with live interaction with members of the ensemble, live and recorded lectures, and video resources to help students learn and perform music from the Renaissance to today.
VOCES8 is a Decca Classics artist, and alongside releases on its own label, VOCES8 Records, has released acclaimed recordings that have all reached the top of the classical charts. The ensemble’s latest album, “Infinity,” was released on Decca Classics in August.
While at ETSU, VOCES8 will present a master class on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Martin Center Grand Hall.
“This is an incredible opportunity for our students and our community to hear one of the greatest choral groups in the world,” said Dr. Matthew Potterton, chair of the ETSU Department of Music, in the release.
Learn more about VOCES8 at voces8.com.
Tickets are $25 for reserved seating and $10 for students; special group ticket pricing is available. Tickets are available in advance at etsumartincenter.org or by calling 423-439-ARTS (2787). The Martin Center for the Arts is located at 1320 W. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City.
For more information, contact the ETSU Department of Music at 423-439-4276 or music@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.