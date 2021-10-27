KINGSPORT – Symphony of the Mountains’ official chorus, the Voices of the Mountains performs at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Conductor Matthew Potterton will direct the concert in a variety of works.
The concert theme stems from the opening work by Cecil Effinger titled “Four Pastorales.” Other American stories will be featured through the works of two amazing American female composers, Dale Trumbore and Gwyneth Walker. Don’t be surprised if you hear a “Bicycle Built for Two” make its presence known, a release says.
This concert is part of the Symphony’s 75th Anniversary season. Tickets are on sale at the Symphony office or web site. Admission is $20 for adults. Children and students are admitted free of admission. Attendees are encouraged to be masked and parties seated at least 6’ apart. For more information visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org or call the Symphony office at 423-392-8423.