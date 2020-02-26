More than 20 volunteers turned out to David Crockett Birthplace State Park on Saturday to help with a Creekside Cleanup event. Many participants were members of the Apalachian Paddling Enthusiasts Society who often help maintain the waterways they love.
Saturday’s event targeted portions of Limestone Creek and the Nolichucky River that lie within the park’s boundaries. According to the park’s Facebook page, 500 pounds of litter were removed from the waterways and surrounding banks during the clean-up.
“We’re super fortunate that the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts Society decided to come out here and assist us in getting this debris out of our waterways,” said Park Ranger Sean McKay. “What we collected included tires, pieces of I-beam girders, a lot of aluminum, a lot of plastic and a lot of things that just continuously wash down when we have these floods like we had recently.”
McKay said volunteers play a vital role in helping to maintain the park.
“These folks coming out to help us clean up the park property allows our visitors to have a better experience when they come out to use our trails and property,” McKay said.
The next clean-up event is a Weed Wrangle on March 7.
Volunteering for park programs can count toward fulfilling Tennessee Promise requirements, as well as volunteer hours and continuing education credit for the Tennessee Naturalist Program. For more information about volunteer opportunities at David Crockett Birthplace State Park, watch the park’s Facebook Page.
Visit riverapes.org for more information about river clean-ups with the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts Society.