Pondering a trip to Paris? Here are The Vivacious Voyager’s recommendations for must see sites:
“The Louvre — It’s a fascinating place. It was used as the royal palace before Versailles was built. The glass pyramid designed by I.M. Pei was added in the 1980s. Some of the most famous art in the Louvre includes Da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa,’ along with many other Da Vinci paintings; ‘The Venus de Milo;’ and ‘The Coronation of Napoleon,’ among others. The museum features Egyptian, Greek, Etruscan, Roman and Near Eastern antiquities; Islamic art; decorative art; sculptures; and paintings. Readers might remember the role the Louvre plays in Dan Brown’s ‘The DaVinci Code.’
“My other must see places in Paris include The Eiffel Tower — especially at night when it sparkles at the top of every hour for ten minutes; the Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Elysées; the Musée d’Orsay; the Centre Pompidou (Museum of Modern Art); the Père Lachaise Cemetery (Fun fact: Jim Morrison is buried here); the Sacré-Coeur cathedral in Montmartre; Notre Dame Cathedral (although it has been badly damaged and is undergoing restoration); a Seine river cruise at night; macarons at La Durée; and ordering the confit de canard (duck leg confit) at La Petite Périgourdine on Rue des Écoles.”