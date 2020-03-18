VV has some suggestions to make the most out of your next trip to Savannah.
● Buy some freshly made Savannah pralines! They are decadently delicious — the brown sugar, the butter, the pecans. Eat the praline!
● Take a trolley tour. It’s a wonderful way to see the historic district, and the guides are funny and informative. Plus, you can pretend you’re Judy Garland! “Clang, clang, clang went the trolley...”
● Try an evening ghost tour! Note: The one I took scared me senseless, but hey, it’s good to do things that scare you on occasion, right?
● Go crack your own head at the Davenport House, of course! Just kidding. It’s a very interesting tour, especially when you don’t drop your tickets.