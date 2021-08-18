Time traveling back to VV’s middle school misadventures wouldn’t

be complete without a sound track from back in the day. Enjoy!

1. “Ironic”- Alanis Morissette

2. “Wannabe”- The Spice Girls

3. “Macarena”- Los Del Rio

4. “Killing Me Softly”- The Fugees

5. “Wonderwall”- Oasis

6. “Always Be My Baby”- Mariah Carey

7. “I Love You Always Forever”- Donna Lewis

8. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”- Deep Blue Something

9. “Give Me One Reason”- Tracy Chapman

10. “Don’t Speak”- No Doubt

11. “A Long December”- Counting Crows

12. “Insensitive”- Jann Arden

13. “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”- Celine Dion

14. “Twisted (Remix)”- Keith Sweat

15. “My Boo”- Ghosttown DJs