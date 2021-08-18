Time traveling back to VV’s middle school misadventures wouldn’t
be complete without a sound track from back in the day. Enjoy!
1. “Ironic”- Alanis Morissette
2. “Wannabe”- The Spice Girls
3. “Macarena”- Los Del Rio
4. “Killing Me Softly”- The Fugees
5. “Wonderwall”- Oasis
6. “Always Be My Baby”- Mariah Carey
7. “I Love You Always Forever”- Donna Lewis
8. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”- Deep Blue Something
9. “Give Me One Reason”- Tracy Chapman
10. “Don’t Speak”- No Doubt
11. “A Long December”- Counting Crows
12. “Insensitive”- Jann Arden
13. “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”- Celine Dion
14. “Twisted (Remix)”- Keith Sweat
15. “My Boo”- Ghosttown DJs