Feeling a bit stuck? Check out some of Amy’s favorite travel movies and go on an armchair adventure. Go get the popcorn!
Recommended for old souls with a song in their heart:
“An American in Paris” (1951): This classic was directed by Vincente Minelli and features my favorite, “old Hollywood” dancer, Gene Kelly and the charming and graceful Leslie Caron. Dance your way through Paris! It is impossible not to smile.
Recommended for aspiring chefs and dreamers:
“Julie & Julia” (2009): Starring one of my all-time favorites Meryl Streep, as Julia Child in Paris, and the delightful Amy Adams as Julie in Brooklyn this film will take you on a culinary journey through France. Your mouth will water and your spirits will soar.
Recommended for youth and the young at heart:
“Monte Carlo” (2011): Selena Gomez and Leighton Meester star in this unexpected favorite. I caught it on a flight to Yaoundé, Cameroon and loved this fun and flirty tale of three teens who travel through France.
Recommended for hopeless romantics:
“Only You” (1994): Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr. dazzle in this beautiful Italian adventure about soulmates and destiny. Don’t miss the absolutely hilarious performances of supporting cast members Bonnie Hunt and Fisher Stevens. You will laugh out loud.
Recommended for amateur sleuths with a romantic streak:
“Letters to Juliet” (2010): Amanda Seyfried uncovers mystery and romance “in fair Verona where we lay our scene.” Revel in beautiful scenery and enchanting romance.
Recommended for adventurers (armchair and otherwise!):
“Roman Holiday” (1953)- Follow Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck on a Vespa through Rome! Adventure and intrigue await in this charming classic.
Recommended for laughter seekers and Ireland enthusiasts:
“Leap Year” (2010): Follow Amy Adams on a side-splitting tour of Ireland with her very handsome “tour guide,” Matthew Goode, who plays Henry Talbot in Downton Abbey. Hilarious!
Recommended for: ABBA fans and hairbrush singers:
“Mamma Mia!” (2008): Sing along with the feel-good classics of ABBA on a Greek island! Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth! The list goes on. One of my all-time faves.