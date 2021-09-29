1. “Million Dollar Idea”: Lucy and Ethel do an infomercial for salad dressing.
2. “Pioneer Women”: Lucy, Ethel, Ricky and Fred go back to the “Gay 90s.”
3. “The Seance”: Madame Ethel Mertzola “contacts Tilly.”
4. “L.A. at Last”: Lucy fangirls over William Holden at The Brown Derby.
5. “First Stop”: Lucy and the gang find themselves at a roadside stop.
6. “Lucy Tells the Truth”: Lucy must tell the absolute truth for 24 hours.
7. “Lucy Meets the Queen”: Lucy experiences knee cramps from her curtsy practice.
8. “Harpo Marx”: Lucy imitates Harpo Marx. One of the best scenes in TV history.
9. “The Dancing Star”: Lucy dances with Van Johnson. Charming, charming, charming!
10. “The Camping Trip”: Lucy messes with Ricky’s head in the woods.
11. “Lucy Has Her Eyes Examined”: Lucy gets her eyes dilated right before she jitterbugs!
12. “The Handcuffs”: Lucy and Ricky get handcuffed together with hilarious results!
13. “Off to Florida”: Lucy and Ethel may or may not have picked up a vicious murderer!
14. “Ethel’s Hometown”: Ethel gets a bit too full of herself in Albuquerque!
15. “Lucy is Envious”: Lucy and Ethel pretend to be martians at the top of the Empire State Building!
(There are so many more!)