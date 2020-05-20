For Memorial Day, VV would like to highlight a few of the eternal flames for American soldiers who died in battle.
New Britain, Connecticut: National Iwo Jima Memorial
Jacksonville, Florida: Veteran’s Memorial Wall
Decatur, GA: Korean War, World War II, Vietnam
Chicago, Illinois: Daley Plaza- World War II
Highland Park, Illinois: Freedom’s Sacrifice Memorial (soldiers from Highland Park)
Clinton, Ohio: Veteran’s Memorial Park
Gettysburg, Pennsylvania: American Civil War (first lit by President F. Roosevelt in 1938)
Philadelphia, PA: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the American Revolution and above mass grave of Revolutionary War soldiers
Bowman, South Carolina: World War I, World War II, Vietnam War
Pierre, South Dakota: Flaming Fountain Veterans Memorial
Newport News, VA: Victory Arch