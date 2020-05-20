For Memorial Day, VV would like to highlight a few of the eternal flames for American soldiers who died in battle.

New Britain, Connecticut: National Iwo Jima Memorial

Jacksonville, Florida: Veteran’s Memorial Wall

Decatur, GA: Korean War, World War II, Vietnam

Chicago, Illinois: Daley Plaza- World War II

Highland Park, Illinois: Freedom’s Sacrifice Memorial (soldiers from Highland Park)

Clinton, Ohio: Veteran’s Memorial Park

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania: American Civil War (first lit by President F. Roosevelt in 1938)

Philadelphia, PA: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the American Revolution and above mass grave of Revolutionary War soldiers

Bowman, South Carolina: World War I, World War II, Vietnam War

Pierre, South Dakota: Flaming Fountain Veterans Memorial

Newport News, VA: Victory Arch

