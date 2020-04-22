More of VV’s favorite Rodgers and Hammerstein’s films:
We are all struggling right now, but you will instantly feel your spirits soar if you take the time to watch one or all of these wonderful films.
“The King And I” (1956) — Travel with Yul Brenner and Deborah Kerr to Thailand (Siam in the film)! Favorite songs include “Getting to Know You,” “Something Wonderful” and “I Whistle a Happy Tune.”
“Carousel” (1956) — Fun Fact: VV performed the role of Carrie in a 2003 stage production of this musical. The film stars the incomparable Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones in a tragic, but beautiful tale set in Maine. Don’t miss the hilarious antics of Carrie Pepperidge and her Mr. Snow. Favorite songs include: “If I Loved You,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “June Is Bustin’ Out All Over,” and “Mister Snow.”
“South Pacific” (1958) — Follow the call of “Bali Ha’i” in this enchanting film starring the handsome Rossano Brazzi and the spunky Mitzi Gaynor. Favorite songs include “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair,” “Honey Bun,” and the unforgettable “Some Enchanted Evening.” Prepare to swoon.
“Oklahoma” (1955) — Get in your surrey with the fringe on top and sing along once again with Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones. Favorite songs include: “Oklahoma,” “Surrey With the Fringe On Top,” O What a Beautiful Morning,” and “Many a New Day.”
“Cinderella” (1965) — Mama Laws first tuned me into this movie that she looked forward to every year as a child. It stars Lesley Ann Warren as, in my opinion, the perfect brunette Cinderella! You will love this one. Favorite songs include “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible, It’s Possible,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” and the absolutely hilarious “Stepsisters’ Lament.”