Note from VV: I have narrowed this down to twenty from many favorites. It was quite the task.
1. “I’ve Just Seen a Face” from “Help!” (1965)
2. “Because” from “Abbey Road” (1969)
3. “And Your Bird Can Sing” from “Revolver” (1966)
4. Medley “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight,” “The End” from “Abbey Road” (1969)
5. “Nowhere Man” from “Rubber Soul” (1965)
6. “I Should Have Known Better” from “A Hard Day’s Night” (1964)
7. “Your Mother Should Know” from “Magical Mystery Tour” (1967)
8. “Act Naturally” from “Help!” (1965)
9. “I’m Looking Through You” from “Rubber Soul” (1965)
10. “Across the Universe” from “Let It Be” (1970)
11. “Let It Be” from “Let It Be” (1970)
12. “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” from the “White Album” (1968)
13. “I’ll Follow the Sun” from “Beatles for Sale” (1965)
14. “I Will” from the “White Album” (1968)
15. “What Goes On” from “Rubber Soul” (1965)
16. “I’m Only Sleeping” from “Revolver” (1966)
17. “Drive My Car” from “Rubber Soul” (1965)
18. “If I Fell” from “A Hard Day’s Night” (1964)
19. “You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away” from “Help!” (1965)
20. “All My Loving” from “With the Beatles” (1963)