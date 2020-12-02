Any fan of Santa will love VV’s Ultimate Santa Playlist. Give these songs a listen to help get into the holiday spirit!
1. “Zat You, Santa Claus?”- Louis Armstrong
2. “I Believe In Santa Claus”- Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers
3. “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”- The Jackson Five
4. “Oh Santa”- Mariah Carey (VV’s favorite)
5. “Hey Santa”- Wilson Phillips
6. “Santa Baby”- Eartha Kitt
7. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town”- Mariah Carey
8. “Santa Tell Me”- Ariana Grande
9. “Santa Claus Is Back In Town”- Elvis Presley
10. “Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me)”- Elvis Presley