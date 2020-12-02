Any fan of Santa will love VV’s Ultimate Santa Playlist. Give these songs a listen to help get into the holiday spirit!

1. “Zat You, Santa Claus?”- Louis Armstrong

2. “I Believe In Santa Claus”- Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers

3. “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”- The Jackson Five

4. “Oh Santa”- Mariah Carey (VV’s favorite)

5. “Hey Santa”- Wilson Phillips

6. “Santa Baby”- Eartha Kitt

7. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town”- Mariah Carey

8. “Santa Tell Me”- Ariana Grande

9. “Santa Claus Is Back In Town”- Elvis Presley

10. “Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me)”- Elvis Presley

Recommended for you