This bowl of Cream of Peanut Soup was enjoyed at the King's Arms Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg, Va. Photo by Nelson Morais

If you would like to give it a try, here is a recipe for the King's Arms Tavern Cream of Peanut Soup from the Williamsburg Cookbook:

KING'S ARMS TAVERN CREAM OF PEANUT SOUP

1 medium onion, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
1⁄4 cup butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 quarts chicken broth or 2 quarts chicken stock
2 cups smooth peanut butter
1 3⁄4 cups light cream
Chopped peanuts for garnish

Saute onion and celery in butter until soft. Do not brown.
Stir in the flour until well blended.
Add chicken broth/stock, stirring constantly and bring to a boil.
Remove from heat.
Puree in a food processor or blender.
Add peanut butter and cream, stirring to blend thoroughly.
Return to low heat and heat just until hot. Do not boil.
Serve garnished with chopped peanuts.