This article first appeared in Accent on Jan. 14, 2015.
This is the time of year when people are looking for warm, comfort-food-type items to prepare for lunch and/or dinner.
Beans are a popular item to use in preparing such dishes, and I hope you will enjoy some of the following ...
BBQ BAKED BEANS & SAUSAGE
Here we turn baked beans into an easy main dish by adding chicken sausage and collard greens. Serve with: Coleslaw and cornbread.
1/2 cup prepared barbecue sauce
1/2 cup water
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon molasses
1/8 teaspoon salt
Freshly ground pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 medium onion, chopped
4 cups chopped collard greens, (about 10-oz.), tough stems removed
9 oz. cooked chicken sausage links, (about 3 links), halved lengthwise and sliced
Two 15-oz. cans great northern or navy beans, rinsed (see Note)
Whisk barbecue sauce, water, tomato paste, molasses, salt and pepper in a medium bowl.
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and collard greens and cook, stirring occasionally, until the collards are wilted, 3 to 5 minutes. Add sausage and cook, stirring, until beginning to brown, about 3 minutes more.
Reduce heat to medium-low; add beans and the sauce mixture to the pan. Gently stir to combine, cover and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes.
4 servings, about 11/3 cups each
Tips & Notes
- Shopping tip: Check the sodium of your favorite barbecue sauce – some can be quite high. This recipe was developed with a sauce containing 240 mg sodium per 2-tablespoon serving.
- Note: While we love the convenience of canned beans, they tend to be high in sodium. Give them a good rinse before adding to a recipe to rid them of some of their sodium (up to 35 percent) or opt for low-sodium or no-salt-added varieties. (These recipes are analyzed with rinsed, regular canned beans.) Or, if you have the time, cook your own beans from scratch.
From EatingWell: July/August 2008
WHITE BEAN AND CHICKEN CHILI
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 lb. ground chicken
1 teaspoon salt, plus more for seasoning
2 tablespoons ground cumin
1 tablespoon fennel seeds
1 tablespoon dried oregano
2 teaspoons chili powder
3 tablespoons flour
Two 15-oz. cans cannellini or other white beans, rinsed and drained
1 bunch (about 1 lb.) Swiss chard, stems removed, leaves chopped into 1-inch pieces
1 1/2 cups frozen corn, thawed
4 cups low-sodium chicken stock
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Freshly ground black pepper for seasoning
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
In a large heavy-bottomed saucepan or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the ground chicken, 1 teaspoon salt, cumin, fennel seeds, oregano, and chili powder. Cook, stirring frequently, until the chicken is cooked through, about 8 minutes.
Stir the flour into the chicken mixture. Add the beans, Swiss chard, corn, and chicken stock. Bring the mixture to a simmer, scraping up the brown bits that cling to the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Simmer for 55-60 minutes until the liquid has reduced by about half and the chili has thickened. Add the red pepper flakes and simmer for another 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Ladle the chili into serving bowls. Sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley.
Recipe courtesy Giada De Laurentiis
HEARTY NAVY BEAN SOUP
One pkg. dried navy beans (about 2 cups)
8 cups water
1 cup chopped onion
3 garlic cloves, chopped
2 smoked ham hocks (about 10 ounces)
2 bay leaves
2 cups thinly sliced carrot
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Sort and wash beans; place in a large Dutch oven. Cover with water to 2 inches above beans; cover and let stand 8 hours. Drain beans.
Combine the beans, 8 cups water, and next 4 ingredients (8 cups water through bay leaves) in pan, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 2 hours. Stir in the sliced carrot, salt, and pepper. Simmer for 40 minutes or until the beans are tender. Remove bay leaves, and discard. Remove the ham hocks, and shred meat, discarding fat and gristle. Return the meat to pan.
Note: To quick-soak the beans, sort and wash beans, and place in a large Dutch oven. Cover with water to 2 inches above beans; bring to a boil and cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 1 hour. Drain beans.