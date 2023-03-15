The McKinney Center announces the release of the latest “Conversations That Matter” on its YouTube channel and as a podcast, CTM the Podcast.
In conjunction with Women’s History Month, this episode features two women from the community who were a part of the Centennial Suffrage Celebration Coalition Linda Good and Stacey White Ferrin, a McKinney Center news release says.
This conversation took place on Thursday, March 9, and was moderated by McKinney Center Advisory Board Member, Michelle Treece, and Community Program Specialist, Skye McFarland.
Linda Good is a Washington County native, who helped to launch the Centennial Suffrage Celebration Coalition. Stacy White Ferrin later became involved in the effort after receiving a phone call from a historian about her relationship to Mary Eliza Shaut White, a Washing County suffragist and civic leader in Johnson City. White was involved with the Woman Suffrage Movement from the time the Johnson City Equal Suffrage League formed early in 1915 through the passage of the 19th Amendment, the release says.
“Join us for this amazing conversation where you will learn a lot about women’s history in Tennessee and Johnson City area,” officials note in the release.
ABOUT THE SERIES
Supported by a grant from the East Tennessee Foundation, “Conversations that Matter” is a monthly series produced by the McKinney Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee. In each “Conversation” two local guests from different backgrounds (age, race, religion, culture, etc.) explore their own culture and perspective, and discuss what makes them unique, discover their similarities and explore their differences. They will look at where their lives might intersect personally and in the community. The goal of each “Conversation that Matters” is for guests and participants to hear real stories, from real neighbors.
This monthly series is inspired by the Diversity & Equity Subcommittee at the McKinney Center, and their desire to highlight the experiences of all voices in Washington County, Tennessee, with an intention to include marginalized groups. By showcasing these conversations, the Diversity & Equity subcommittee hopes to open doors to new ideas and perspectives amongst our very own neighbors.
After hearing from one another the moderators and guest conversationalists will give insight on how to move forward.