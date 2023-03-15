Women's Suffrage

In conjunction with Women’s History Month, this episode of “Conversations That Matter” features Linda Good and Stacey White Ferrin, who were a part of the Centennial Suffrage Celebration Coalition in Washington County.

 Photo via McKinney Center

Trending Recipe Videos



The mission of the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington is to provide a comprehensive program through Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts which teaches various art skills to all participants through a quality program of instruction open to all segments of Jonesborough’s population. In addition, a primary mission of the Center is to enhance minority participation in the planning and implementation in all activities in Jonesborough while specifically celebrating the contribution of the African-American community in the growth and development of the Town. The activities of the McKinney Center are designed to enhance the quality of life of all Jonesborough residents.