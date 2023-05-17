The Watauga Valley Railroad Museum will host a special fine dining experience on restored vintage railroad dining cars on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.
Meals will be served at noon, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Watauga Valley Historic Railroad yard.
“The nostalgia of a bygone era will be relived in these beautifully decorated railroad dining cars,” event organizers say in a news release. “The Watauga Valley Railroad Museum will provide a unique opportunity for fine dining and entertainment on the restored Moultrie dining car.
The dining car will not move during the dinner, the release notes.
The dinner will be followed by storytelling from an authentic Railroad Storyteller, organizers add.
Lunch tickets are $30 per person and dinner tickets are $60 per person. Please specify time and menu option when purchasing tickets.
All tickets must be purchased in advance of the event, and there are no refunds.
Diners may choose a table for two or four. Tickets are available by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or visiting Jonesborough.com/tickets.
Due to limited parking at the rail yard, all patrons for lunch each day will park at the Washington County Library, located at 200 Sabin Drive in Jonesborough. All patrons for dinner each day will park at the Jonesborough Senior Center, located at 307 East Main Street, and will be shuttled a short distance to and from the dining cars at no charge.
“Please note that both vintage heritage passenger cars were built before the American with Disabilities Act,” officials say. “Due to their historic significance and age, they are exempt from ADA Compliance requirements. Please consider suitability when ordering tickets.”
This event is a fundraiser for the Chuckey Depot Museum and the restoration program of Watauga Valley’s historic rail passenger cars.
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum, the Town of Jonesborough and the Heritage Alliance have partnered to preserve the former Southern Railway train depot from Chuckey.