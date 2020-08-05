Washington College Academy School of Arts & Crafts has announced it is open to the public but will adhere to regulations of the CDC, which includes 6 feet apart, no more than 6 to a class, masks worn, and gloves will be given out to students.
Washington College Academy is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on-site, a release says. Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing. Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.
WCA offers a place to explore traditional and non-traditional arts and crafts in the following areas: Basketry, Blacksmithing, Clay, Cosplay Costuming, Drawing, Metals, Painting, Mixed Media, Textiles, Wood, Art Exploration and Special Topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.
The minimum age for participants is 16 yrs. or older, unless otherwise specified.
Visit www.wca1780.org to find out more information about each class and to register. New Classes are being added weekly. Connect with WCA on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!For more information call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151.