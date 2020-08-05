Washington College Academy School of Arts & Crafts has announced it is open to the public but will adhere to regulations of the CDC, which includes 6 feet apart, no more than 6 to a class, masks worn, and gloves will be given out to students.
Washington College Academy is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on-site, a release says. Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing. Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.
WCA offers a place to explore traditional and non-traditional arts and crafts in the following areas: Basketry, Blacksmithing, Clay, Cosplay Costuming, Drawing, Metals, Painting, Mixed Media, Textiles, Wood, Art Exploration and Special Topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.
August Classes
- Cosplay/Costume Sewing for Beginners Aug. 12, 6 – 9 p.m.
- An Evening of Art with Dr. George Blanks Aug. 14, 7 – 9 p.m.
- Making A Coin Ring Aug. 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- One Day Basic Forging Course Aug. 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Treasures of Greeneville and Surrounding Area Aug. 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Glass Mosaic 2 Day Class Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 18,. 1– 4 p.m.
- Forged Neck Knives Aug. 20 & 21, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Junior Blacksmith’s Aug. 22 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., ages 10-15
- Drawing 1 Fundamentals: 6- week class, 1 day a week starting Aug. 28, 1 – 4 p.m.
September Classes
- Forged Neck Knives Sept.r 4 & 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Tool Making for Blacksmiths & Jewelers Sept. 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Cosplay/Costume Sewing for Beginners Sept. 5, 9 a.m. – noon
- Basic Blacksmithing: 1 Day Class Sept. 7, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Special Projects Sept. 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How to Hang Pictures in A Museum or Gallery Setting Sept. 19, 1 – 4 p.m.
- Pottery: Raku & Pit Fire Sept. 26, 1 – 4 p.m.
October Classes
- Forged Neck Knives Oct. 3 & 4, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Cosplay/Costume Sewing for Beginners Oct. 3 9 a.m. – noon
- Basic Blacksmithing: 1 Day Class Oct. 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Tong Tool Making Class Oct. 10, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Cosplay/ Costume Sewing for Beginners Oct. 21, 6 – 9 p.m.
November Classes
- Basic Blacksmithing: 1 Day Class Nov. 2, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Forged Neck Knives Nov. 7 & 8, 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.
- Cosplay/Costume Sewing for Beginners Nov. 7, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
If you have any more questions please call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151
The minimum age for participants is 16 yrs. or older, unless otherwise specified.
Visit www.wca1780.org to find out more information about each class and to register. New Classes are being added weekly. Connect with WCA on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!