One of the oldest schools in Tennessee and in the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Washington College Academy is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on-site. Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing. Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.
WCA offers a place to explore traditional and non- traditional arts and crafts in the following areas: Basketry, Blacksmithing, Clay, Cosplay Costuming, Drawing, Metals, Painting, Mixed Media, Textiles, Wood, Art Exploration and Special Topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.
The Basic In Bow Making will be taught by one of the History Channel contestants on Alone, Keith Syers.
Students who take the Medieval gown making class will learn how to read a pattern, make a mock-up, and have a completed garment a week before Halloween.
Teacher Professional Day on Oct. 24 will help local art teachers all over the tri-cities area be broaden their skill set while having fun, as well as earning a teacher credit. Leather working, drawing, blacksmithing, metalsmithing, basket making, pottery and stained glass classes will be offered that day.
October classes include:
- Basic Blacksmithing: 1 Day Class Oct. 5 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Egg Basket Oct. 6, 13, 20, & 27 5 p.m. -8 p.m. All Days
- Basic Bow Making Oct. 10 & 11 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (4 Spots Left)
- Glass Mosaic Yard Balls Oct. 10 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Making A Coin Ring Class Oct. 10 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- You and Your Sewing Machine Oct. 12 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Touch Marks, Metal Stamps, and Inlay tools Oct. 17 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How to Make A Simple Medieval Gown Oct. 19-23 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. All Days
- Basic Drawing Oct. 20 & 22 5 p.m. 8 p.m.
- Sgian Dubh (A Scottish Knife) and Kilt Pin Oct. 22 & 23 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Both Days
Check out our Website www.wca1780.org to find out more information on each class and to register. New Classes are being added weekly, so be sure to keep checking back on what we are offering!
If you have any more questions please call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151