September class offerings at Washington College Academy's School of Arts and Crafts announced the following classes for the month of September.
- Forged Neck Knives, Sept. 4 & 5
- Touch Marks, Metal Stamps, and Inlay Tools, Sept. 5
- Cosplay Costume Sewing For Beginners, Sept. 5
- Basic Blacksmithing 1 Day Class, Sept. 7
- Basic Drawing, Sept. 10
- Weaving With Metal Wire, Sept. 12
- Special Blacksmith Projects, Sept. 12
- Flat Reed Baskets, Sept. 15
- How To Hang Pictures in a Museum Or Gallery Setting, Sept. 19
- Glass Mosaic Yard Balls, Sept. 19
- Melon Baskets, Sept. 22 & 29
- Glass Mosaic Yard Balls, Sept. 26
Visit WCA1780.com, call 423-257-5151 or email washingtoncollegeacademy@gmail.com for more information.