September class offerings at Washington College Academy's School of Arts and Crafts announced the following classes for the month of September.

  • Forged Neck Knives, Sept. 4 & 5
  • Touch Marks, Metal Stamps, and Inlay Tools, Sept. 5
  • Cosplay Costume Sewing For Beginners, Sept. 5
  • Basic Blacksmithing 1 Day Class, Sept. 7
  • Basic Drawing, Sept. 10
  • Weaving With Metal Wire, Sept. 12
  • Special Blacksmith Projects, Sept. 12
  • Flat Reed Baskets, Sept. 15
  • How To Hang Pictures in a Museum Or Gallery Setting, Sept. 19
  • Glass Mosaic Yard Balls, Sept. 19
  • Melon Baskets, Sept. 22 & 29
  • Glass Mosaic Yard Balls, Sept. 26

Visit WCA1780.com, call 423-257-5151 or email washingtoncollegeacademy@gmail.com for more information.

