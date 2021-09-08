Washington College Academy, an historic college campus established in 1780, proudly continues its tradition of providing new learning opportunities to the public and to the preservation of historic crafts.
WCA offers a unique backdrop to explore traditional and non-traditional arts in basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and special topics. Classes are taught by experienced, local artisans, a release says.
Two additional special events will also take place in September.
Each Tuesday from 9 a.m.–12 p.m., WCA will host Open Studio for painting and drawing so artists can enjoy the camaraderie of other artists.
A Dungeons & Dragons Night will be hosted starting Sept. 14. Have a thirst for adventures like slaying monsters, saving townsfolk, being the hero or villain? The six-week game will offer the basics from character creation to the many facets of adventuring with a party. Each group will make their way to find The Lost Mines of Phandelver: an ancient mine lost to time that is considered a myth by most.
September classes include:
- Wheel Throwing Basics, Sept. 7, 9, 14, and 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m.;
- Basic Blacksmithing (two-day class), Sept. 6, 7, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.;
- Abstract Painting, Sept. 7, 9, 14, 16, 4-7 p.m.;
- You And Your Sewing Machine, Sep. 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m.;
- Stained Glass, Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28, October 5, 12, 6-9 p.m.;
- Basic Blacksmithing (two-day night class), Sept. 6, 7, 6-9 p.m.;
- How To Hang Pictures in A Museum or Gallery Setting, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Dungeons & Dragons Fantasy Roleplaying Game, Sept. 14, 21, 28, October 5, 12, 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m.;
- Found Object Art, Sept 15, 22, 6-9 p.m.;
- Painting The Masters/Vincent Van Gogh, Sept. 16, 30, 9 a.m.–noon.;
- Making Campfire/Dutch Oven Cooking Utensils, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.;
- Embroidery On Wool Felt/WNC Animals, Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.;
- How To Get Started in Sewing/Basics with Your Sewing Machine September 22, 9 a.m.-noon.
- Easy & Beautiful Christmas Quilt September 23 & 30 9 a.m.-noon.
- Basic Blacksmithing, Sept. 23, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.;
- Making A Coin Ring, Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.;
- Make Your Mark on Stained Glass, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.;
- Foundations Of Creative Writing (Fiction), Sept. 27, October 4, 11, 18, 25, 5-8 p.m.;
- Open Studios, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-noon;
- and How To Get Started in Sewing/Zippers & Notions, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-noon.