Washington College Academy, one of the oldest schools in Tennessee and in the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on-site. Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing.
Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.
WCA offers a place to explore traditional and nontraditional arts and crafts in the following areas: Basketry, Blacksmithing, Clay, Cosplay Costuming, Drawing, Metals, Painting, Mixed Media, Textiles, Wood, Art Exploration and Special Topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.
July
- An Introduction to Portrait Painting: July 19, 21, 26, 28, 6–8 p.m. each day (A special scholarship available for first two students to sign up)
- Installing Zipper Techniques: July 21, 6–9 p.m.
- Art Appreciation with Dr. Blanks: July 23, 7–10 p.m.
- Viking Brooches: July 24, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Basics Of a Professional Preparator: July 27, 5–9 p.m.
August
- Wheel Throwing Basics: August 3, 5, 10, 12, 5:30–8:30 p.m.
- Build A Gunstock Warclub: August 7, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Art Appreciation with Dr. Blanks: August 7, 7–10 p.m.
- Viking Brooches: August 14, 9 a.m.– 2 p.m.
- Print Making with Dr. Blanks: August 16, 1–4 p.m.
- Dutch Oven Cooking for Camp & Hearth: August 21, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Making A Coin Ring: August 21, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
- The Art of The Shell Through Study & Photography: August 23, 1–4 p.m.
Visit www.wca1780.org for more information and to register. New Classes are being added weekly. Find WCA on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
For questions, call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151.