WCA will hold its first annual Fall Craft Festival on Saturday. The event promises a day of great fun on the beautiful, historic campus and an opportunity to explore the history of Washington College Academy.
Situated in one of the more beautiful areas in Tennessee, attendees can enjoy the fall foliage as they walk the campus, eat great food from vendors and food trucks and purchase some wonderful local crafts, a release says. Art from the School of Arts and Crafts will be showcased and live demonstrations, including blacksmithing, will take place throughout the day.
This family friendly event will feature a pumpkin patch, face painting, glass bead making and photo booths.
The proceeds from the craft festival will be used to restore Harris Hall, which was used as the girl’s dorm and, more interestingly, as barracks and stables for soldiers on both sides during the Civil War. Harris Hall is on the National Register of Historic Places and dates back to 1842.
