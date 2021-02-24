Washington College Academy offers a place to explore traditional and nontraditional arts and crafts. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.
Visit www.wca1780.org or contact Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151 for more information or to register. New Classes are being added weekly.
March Classes:
- Drawing from Observation (Morning Session) – March 2,4, 9, 1 from 9 a.m.-noon;
- Drawing from Observation (Evening Session) – March 2,4, 9, 11 from 5-8 p.m.;
- Western Styled Bowie Knife — March 4 & 5 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. ;
- Art Appreciation with Dr. Blanks – March 6 from 7–9 p.m.;
- Introduction to Weaving — March 6 & 13 9 a.m. – noon;
- Ikebana Flower Arranging — March 8 & 15 from 1- 4 p.m.;
- Beginning Wool Applique – March 9 & 11 from 1-4 p.m.
- Tong Making Class — March 13 from 9 a.m.-noon.;
- Glass Mosaics/Stepping Stones — March 17 from 1-4 p.m.;
- Painting the Masters: Vincent Van Gogh — March 23 from 9 a.m.-noon;
- Forged Neck Knives — March 25 & 26 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.;
- Forged Viking Brooches — March 27 from 9 a.m.noon;
- Painting the Masters: Vincent Van Gogh — March 30 from 9 a.m.-noon;
- and Glass Mosaics/Stepping Stones – March 31 from 1-4 p.m.