Washington College Academy offers a place to explore traditional and nontraditional arts and crafts. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.

Visit www.wca1780.org or contact Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151 for more information or to register. New Classes are being added weekly.

March Classes:

  • Drawing from Observation (Morning Session) – March 2,4, 9, 1 from 9 a.m.-noon;
  • Drawing from Observation (Evening Session) – March 2,4, 9, 11 from 5-8 p.m.;
  • Western Styled Bowie Knife — March 4 & 5 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. ;
  • Art Appreciation with Dr. Blanks – March 6 from 7–9 p.m.;
  • Introduction to Weaving — March 6 & 13 9 a.m. – noon;
  • Ikebana Flower Arranging — March 8 & 15 from 1- 4 p.m.;
  • Beginning Wool Applique – March 9 & 11 from 1-4 p.m.
  • Tong Making Class — March 13 from 9 a.m.-noon.;
  • Glass Mosaics/Stepping Stones — March 17 from 1-4 p.m.;
  • Painting the Masters: Vincent Van Gogh — March 23 from 9 a.m.-noon;
  • Forged Neck Knives — March 25 & 26 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.;
  • Forged Viking Brooches — March 27 from 9 a.m.noon;
  • Painting the Masters: Vincent Van Gogh — March 30 from 9 a.m.-noon;
  • and Glass Mosaics/Stepping Stones – March 31 from 1-4 p.m.

