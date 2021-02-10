Washington College Academy School of Arts And Crafts is seeking instructors for 2021. The academy’s instructors include both studio artists and professional educators who have a willingness to be generous with information, strong technical skills, good interpersonal skills and an ability to teach conceptual information.
WCA encourages innovative classes that advance contemporary expressions in various media as well as classes that incorporate or emphasize historic information and processes. The 2021 calendar of classes will run from March through November.
Teaching application forms can be found online at www.wca1780.com/teaching-at-wca.
Historic Washington College Academy, a landmark located in Limestone, Tennessee, has educated minds, shaped characters and been an incubator or inspiration since its founding in 1780.
Originally known as Martin Academy, it became a college in 1795. Its doors closed temporarily during the Civil War and it was almost totally destroyed by armies of both sides, which used its grounds and buildings. It reopened and later went through several transformations as a girls’ college, co-ed college, junior college, high school academy and then a private college preparatory school.
WCA Board of Trustees Member Heather Jones envisions its latest incarnation, The Washington College Academy School of Arts and Crafts, as a school that will draw students from near and far, much like Arrowmont in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, or Penland in Mitchell County, North Carolina.
“We really want it to be a diverse program and offer a lot of different things,” Jones said during an interview in June 2020. “Right now, we’re kind of starting out. We have some very well-known artists and artisans that are helping us. But we’re also using a lot of local talent too. As we grow, we’re hoping to be able to afford to do more and have more artists that have a national reputation.
“We don’t need to be as big as Arrowmont or Penland but the potential to be that out here is there,” she adds.
A new division, beginning this spring, will focus on teaching people how to stay well.
“The school has had the arts school, which is what we’ve been working with primarily. We’re also expanding now to a couple of more divisions,” explained WCA Board of Trustees Member Dr. George Blanks, “We’re beginning a Division of Wellness. The philosophy is we have a lot of different people of different ages who really don’t know how to stay well.
“Dr. Patrick Starn will be doing a series of classes on wellness. They’ll be aimed at different ages, so that there will probably be one aimed at parents with young children — these will all be adult classes — and then parents with older kids and then a wellness class for adults and one for seniors.”
The new division and will incorporate the arts and crafts division, in a wholistic approach.
“As part of the wellness (division), we’ll be getting ideas from the artists of how to use art as part of wellness,” Blanks said. “You don’t have to be an artist but it could be part of a stress relieving (practice). It will tie in quite well with the arts emphasis that we have at the school. It isn’t just totally an isolated thing.”
A second new division will focus on music.
“Again, this ties in with the arts,” Blanks said. “We’ll be having classes in instrumental music — guitar, banjo, mandolin (and others). So that will be the third division that we’ll be working with and the second new division.”
According to Blanks, the school will integrate the three divisions as much as possible while continuing the arts and crafts programs, which he said were very successful in 2020.
Classes in the arts and crafts will continue to expand as well, including the recent purchase of pottery wheels for the clay program and additional fiber arts classes.
“We bought wheels, which we haven’t had before,” Blanks said. “We’re bringing in a variety of potters with different techniques.
“Another program we started last year that has become more and more popular, works with cloth. We have tremendously talented people who are giving classes in sewing. We’re doing quite a lot of expanding on the fabric classes.”
Blanks said two of the most popular classes of 2020 were blacksmithing and metal smithing.
“We’ll continue the painting and drawing classes and plan to expand on those as well,” Blanks said.
For more information about classes, teaching opportunities or Washington College Academy School of Arts and Crafts, visit www.wca1780.com/ or www.facebook.com/WashingtonCollegeAcademy.
WCA is located at 116 Doak Lane, Limestone, TN 37681. For more information call 423-257-5151. Progress is slow but sure as the board weighs the needs of the school with restrictions to preserve its historical value.