Washington College Academy is seeking instructors for 2021. The academy’s instructors include both studio artists and professional educators with these qualities: a willingness to be generous with information, strong technical skills, good interpersonal skills, an ability to teach conceptual information.
WCA encourages innovative classes, classes that advance contemporary expressions in various media as well as classes that incorporate or emphasize historic information and processes.
WCA is currently working on the 2021 Calendar, which starts in March with classes going through November.
Teaching forms can be found online at www.wca1780.com/teaching-at-wca.