Over a thousand people lined the streets of downtown Greeneville Sunday afternoon to catch a glimpse of the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
The annual parade, hosted by the Greeneville Exchange Club, the Greene County Partnership and the Town of Greeneville, featured over 125 parade entries that ranged from floats to marching bands.
The parade, normally held every year, was cancelled last year due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year the event was back in full-swing, drawing what Greene County Partnership CEO Jeff Taylor believed to be a record crowd.
“Great weather always means a great crowd, and we expected it to be a record crowd,” Taylor said. “The annual Christmas Parade is always a great day to celebrate so many of our community organizations and churches.”