"My pet dog and my baby brother" — Rylee Bowman, DeBusk Elementary School "This school, my parents, my teachers, and all the friends I have made at school" — Hannah Carter, Tusculum View Elementary School "That God made all of us, I love Jesus and my boyfriend." — Blakley Crum, Tusculum View "Playing video games, my house, eating turkey and more turkey" — Keegan Francis, DeBusk "My family" — Harper Gay, DeBusk "My toy car, fire truck and dump truck" — Raylan Giddens, DeBusk "My friends, my dog and cats, my family, my Mamaws, my ancestors, everyone and Thanksgiving" — Callen Gibson, Tusculum View "My teacher, Miss Cindy Walter, and giving my Mom a hug" — James Goolsby, DeBusk "Helping my Mom cook" — Tinsley Gosnell, DeBusk "Freedom, my Mom and Dad, and my sleep toy sloth" — Baze Gunter, Tusculum View "My friends, my family, my cat and my fish" — Trinity Key, Tusculum View "My family" — Ava King, Tusculum View "My family and my school" — Anistyn Lilly, DeBusk "My toys and food" — Colby McMahan, DeBusk "Pumpkin pie and turkey" — Hayden Moody, DeBusk "My Mom and Dad, my brother and sister, my dog, my aunts and uncles and my scooter" — Hunter Moore, Tusculum View "My teacher, Miss Cindy Walter" — Hannah Olson, DeBusk "Toys" — Jayden Parman, DeBusk "My family" — Nataysia Parton, DeBusk "My Mom, my Dad, and my kitten" — Karsten Ratheal, Tusculum View "Working with my Mommy" — Jaelynn Reaves, DeBusk "Eating turkey with my Mom and Dad, and going to the store with my Dad" — Sebastian Streeter, Tusculum View "My Mom and Dad, my brother and my dog." — Tinsley Zitsch, Tusculum View